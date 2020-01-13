VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

South Carolina Too Much For Vanderbilt As Commodores Fall 93-57

Greg Arias

There's no denying the improvement of the Vanderbilt women's basketball team this season, but Sunday's final score shows just how far they are from joining the upper echelon of women's college basketball.   

Currently 12-5 overall and 2-2 in SEC play, the Commodore women have suffered losses at the hands of top-ranked UConn and now the 4th ranked Gamecocks. Still remaining on the schedule, they have conference games with Arkansas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Kentucky and a pair with Tennessee, all of which currently reside in the top-25. 

South Carolina used a strong defense and solid shooting to knock off Vanderbilt, as the Gamecocks shot 50.7% from the floor, hitting 35 of their 69 field goal attempts.   

At one point in the contest, South Carolina went on a 21-0 run that put the game out of reach as they led by 47 with just over 4 minutes left in the game. 

Zia Cooke led five Gamecocks in double figures with 17 points while Mikia Herbert-Harrigan added 15 while Laeticia Amihere (11),  Aliyah Boston and Tyasha Harris finished with 10 each. 

The Commodores struggled from the floor, hitting just 24 of 70 shots, good for 34.3% and were outrebounded 46-40 while turning the ball over 16 times compared to 11 for the visitors.   

Chelsi Hall led the Commodores with 15 points. Mariella Fasoula added 12 and was the only other Vanderbilt player in double figures  

The Commodores now must refocus and turn their attention to Arkansas, as the Razorbacks are currently ranked 21st in the nation. The two teams face off Sunday at Memorial Gym. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt's Evans And Obinna On Saturday's Loss To Texas A&M

Maxwell Evans and Ejike Obinna spoke with media on Saturday following the Vanderbilt Commodores 69-50 loss to Texas A&M.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Snake Bitten Again, And Again, And Again

There's bad luck and then there's the stretch of bad luck the Vanderbilt Commodores are enduring of late.

Greg Arias

Nesmith Injury Season-Ending As Vanderbilt Now Struggles For Answers

Head coach Jerry Stackhouse informed the media following the team's loss to Texas A&M that Aaron Nesmith would be out for the remainder of the season with a stress fracture in his right foot.

Greg Arias

Texas A&M Too Much For Vanderbilt Without Nesmith in 69-50 Blowout

Two streaks continued for the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday as their 21 game conference losing streak stretched to 22 while their streak of consecutive games with a three-point basket reached 1,080 in their 69-50 loss to the visiting Texas A&M Aggies.

Greg Arias

Nesmith Out Today For Texas A&M With Foot Injury

The leading scorer in the SEC, Aaron Nesmith will miss today's game against Texas A&M with a foot injury.

Greg Arias

Deeper Dive Into The Numbers As Texas A&M Visits Vanderbilt

Let's take a look at some other numbers for the Aggies as they get set to face the Commodores later today at Memorial Gym.

Greg Arias

Dan Patrick Says "Vanderbilt Shouldn't Be In The SEC"

Hall of Fame Broadcaster and national radio host Dan Patrick said on the Friday edition of his nationally syndicated radio show that "Vanderbilt shouldn't be in the SEC."

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Quick Hitter: Texas A&M Edition

Texas A&M visits Vanderbilt today to take on the Commodores at Memorial Gym in an important SEC matchup for both teams.

Greg Arias

Carlson, Kim Invited To Play Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament

Two Vanderbilt student-athletes invited to play in the second annual Augusta National Women's Amateur Tournament.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball To Honor 1974 Conference Champions Saturday

Vanderbilt basketball to honor the 1965, 74 and 93 regular season conference championship teams this season.

Greg Arias