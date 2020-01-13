South Carolina Too Much For Vanderbilt As Commodores Fall 93-57

There's no denying the improvement of the Vanderbilt women's basketball team this season, but Sunday's final score shows just how far they are from joining the upper echelon of women's college basketball.

Currently 12-5 overall and 2-2 in SEC play, the Commodore women have suffered losses at the hands of top-ranked UConn and now the 4th ranked Gamecocks. Still remaining on the schedule, they have conference games with Arkansas, Texas A & M, Mississippi State, Kentucky and a pair with Tennessee, all of which currently reside in the top-25.

South Carolina used a strong defense and solid shooting to knock off Vanderbilt, as the Gamecocks shot 50.7% from the floor, hitting 35 of their 69 field goal attempts.

At one point in the contest, South Carolina went on a 21-0 run that put the game out of reach as they led by 47 with just over 4 minutes left in the game.

Zia Cooke led five Gamecocks in double figures with 17 points while Mikia Herbert-Harrigan added 15 while Laeticia Amihere (11), Aliyah Boston and Tyasha Harris finished with 10 each.

The Commodores struggled from the floor, hitting just 24 of 70 shots, good for 34.3% and were outrebounded 46-40 while turning the ball over 16 times compared to 11 for the visitors.

Chelsi Hall led the Commodores with 15 points. Mariella Fasoula added 12 and was the only other Vanderbilt player in double figures

The Commodores now must refocus and turn their attention to Arkansas, as the Razorbacks are currently ranked 21st in the nation. The two teams face off Sunday at Memorial Gym.

