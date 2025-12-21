Spokesman: Frankie Collins to Miss Wake Forest Game, Did Not Make Trip
In this story:
Vanderbilt point guard Frankie Collins did not travel to Wake Forest and is out for Sunday’s game, per spokesman.
Collins averages 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. The TCU transfer is shooting 38.2% from the field and 25.0% from 3-point range. The Commodores will now have to turn to sophomore point guard Tyler Tanner and veteran scoring guard Duke Miles more heavily as they face off against the Demon Deacons.
A source told Vandy on SI that Collins’ absence is not related to a disciplinary issue.
Collins has appeared in nine games this season, but missed two games prior to Vanderbilt's trip to the Bahamas as a result of a lower-body injury. The Vanderbilt guard also missed the majority of last season at TCU due to a broken foot that he suffered against Vanderbilt.
Collins returned to action in the spring and was a participant in Vanderbilt's summer program. The Vanderbilt guard is in his fifth college basketball season and hadn't taken his improved health for granted as a result of what he went through a season ago.
"It put a smile on my face, being back on the court and being able to dribble the basketball," Collins said in the spring. "I really struggled mentally sitting out for a season. It was the hardest thing I've dealt with basketball wise because it was my first injury and my first surgery."
Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington will address Collins' health postgame as he meets with the media.
Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Southeastern 16 and Mainstreet Nashville.Follow joey_dwy