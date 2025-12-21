Spokesman: Frankie Collins to Miss Wake Forest Game, Did Not Make Trip

Vanderbilt point guard Frankie Collins did not travel to Wake Forest and is out for Sunday’s game, per spokesman.

Collins averages 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. The TCU transfer is shooting 38.2% from the field and 25.0% from 3-point range. The Commodores will now have to turn to sophomore point guard Tyler Tanner and veteran scoring guard Duke Miles more heavily as they face off against the Demon Deacons.

A source told Vandy on SI that Collins’ absence is not related to a disciplinary issue.

Collins has appeared in nine games this season, but missed two games prior to Vanderbilt's trip to the Bahamas as a result of a lower-body injury. The Vanderbilt guard also missed the majority of last season at TCU due to a broken foot that he suffered against Vanderbilt.

“God just wanna see how bad you want it, he gotta put you through a little adversity” - Mark Fletcher



God is Great!!! All the time 💯💯 — frankie💕 (@Frankiecollins0) December 21, 2025

Collins returned to action in the spring and was a participant in Vanderbilt's summer program. The Vanderbilt guard is in his fifth college basketball season and hadn't taken his improved health for granted as a result of what he went through a season ago.

"It put a smile on my face, being back on the court and being able to dribble the basketball," Collins said in the spring. "I really struggled mentally sitting out for a season. It was the hardest thing I've dealt with basketball wise because it was my first injury and my first surgery."

Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington will address Collins' health postgame as he meets with the media.