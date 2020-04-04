CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Sports Illustrated Inaugural High School All-American Basketball: First Team And POY Jalen Green

Greg Arias

Sports Illustrated's high school basketball experts have compiled their high school All-American team for 2019-2020, and fifteen players made the cut for this top honor.

Today we share the first team of this year's high school All-Americans, and the Sports Illustrated National Player of the Year, Jalen Green. 

A 6' 5" combo guard from Prolific Prep (Napa, Ca.) has an impressive list of schools vying for his signature, including SEC powers Auburn and Kentucky along with Memphis, Oregon and Florida State to name a few. 

Why He’s an SI All-American: In addition to leading the Crew to a World Championship and qualifying for GEICO Nationals, Green broke the program record for points in a single season with 1,008. Green set the tone for his dominant high school season with an equally dominant summer, leading Team WhyNot (Calif.) to the Nike Peach Jam title game. Green has also won three gold medals with USA Basketball.

What He Said: “Just to be thought of for the SI All-American team is an amazing feeling. This is the first team ever for Sports Illustrated so it’s something that will set the standard for every team after. It’s big.”

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sports Illustrated Inaugural High School All-American Basketball: Second Team

Sports Illustrated's inaugural high school basketball All-American team has been released.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft Rankings: Big Board, No Commodores But That Means Nothing

The Vanderbilt Commodores have three players in the upcoming NFL Draft, and while none of them are in the first round or top-100 players, that doesn't mean that they won't be drafted and find a place in the league.

Greg Arias

College Baseball "Super-Class" in 2021 As Some Seniors Could Return

However things work out in college baseball for the 2021 season, there's no doubt that some teams could become a so-called "super-class" with the return of some seniors for an extra year of eligibility.

Greg Arias

College Football Coaches And The New World At Home

Everyone is making adjustments to their lives during this time, including college football coaches who are usually some of the busiest people this time of year.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Senior Golfer Mastering The Circumstances

Commodores senior John Augenstein hopes to return to Augusta National and Masters.

Greg Arias

Thank You Vanderbilt Commodore Nation

Vanderbilt senior Harrison Ray offers his perspective, insight and thanks

Greg Arias

Today's discussion: Which game all-time game would you choose to call…

Greg Arias

Top Broadcasters Share What Games They Would Like To Have Called

Recently SI talked to the biggest names in sports broadcasting and asked then what game in sports history would they most like to have called.

Greg Arias

Share your thoughts on this?

Greg Arias

by

Greg Arias

COVID -19 Changing The Game For College Coaches And Recruiting

Recruiting is the lifeblood of any college sports program, and with recruiting being interrupted by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, coaches are getting creative in new ways to reach recruits.

Greg Arias