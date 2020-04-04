Sports Illustrated Inaugural High School All-American Basketball: First Team And POY Jalen Green

Sports Illustrated's high school basketball experts have compiled their high school All-American team for 2019-2020, and fifteen players made the cut for this top honor.

Today we share the first team of this year's high school All-Americans, and the Sports Illustrated National Player of the Year, Jalen Green.

A 6' 5" combo guard from Prolific Prep (Napa, Ca.) has an impressive list of schools vying for his signature, including SEC powers Auburn and Kentucky along with Memphis, Oregon and Florida State to name a few.

Why He’s an SI All-American: In addition to leading the Crew to a World Championship and qualifying for GEICO Nationals, Green broke the program record for points in a single season with 1,008. Green set the tone for his dominant high school season with an equally dominant summer, leading Team WhyNot (Calif.) to the Nike Peach Jam title game. Green has also won three gold medals with USA Basketball.

What He Said: “Just to be thought of for the SI All-American team is an amazing feeling. This is the first team ever for Sports Illustrated so it’s something that will set the standard for every team after. It’s big.”

