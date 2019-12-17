Stackhouse Knows Commodores Need More Physical Presence Inside

Myo Baxter-Bell was a man among smaller men Saturday night for the Liberty Flames in their 61-56 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gym.

The massive 6'5" 280-pound offensive lineman in basketball shorts came off the Flames bench to lead his team in scoring with 18 points.

The Commodores had no one who could match the physical size, strength and physical nature Bell brought to the game. That fact was not lost on Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse during the postgame where he spoke of his squads' lack of that type physical presence down low.

Vanderbilt's Clevon Brown has shown marked improvement this season, but the 6'8" senior, while listed at 232-pounds is skinny beside someone of Bell's width, weight, and strength.

Of course, most basketball players aren't built like a small farm tractor with the ability to handle the basketball like Bell, but the Commodores struggles to defend him when Ejike Obinna- 6'10" 243-pounds- was matched against him.

Brown and Obinna are more suited for taller, less round opponents, and will likely struggle in the post against anyone who possesses the mass of Bell.

Stackhouse comments on the lack of inside power on his roster are in the video above.