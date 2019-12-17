VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Stackhouse Knows Commodores Need More Physical Presence Inside

Greg Arias

Myo Baxter-Bell was a man among smaller men Saturday night for the Liberty Flames in their 61-56 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gym. 

The massive 6'5" 280-pound offensive lineman in basketball shorts came off the Flames bench to lead his team in scoring with 18 points. 

The Commodores had no one who could match the physical size, strength and physical nature Bell brought to the game. That fact was not lost on Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse during the postgame where he spoke of his squads' lack of that type physical presence down low. 

Vanderbilt's Clevon Brown has shown marked improvement this season, but the 6'8" senior, while listed at 232-pounds is skinny beside someone of Bell's width, weight, and strength.

Of course, most basketball players aren't built like a small farm tractor with the ability to handle the basketball like Bell, but the Commodores struggles to defend him when Ejike Obinna- 6'10" 243-pounds- was matched against him. 

Brown and Obinna are more suited for taller, less round opponents, and will likely struggle in the post against anyone who possesses the mass of Bell.  

Stackhouse comments on the lack of inside power on his roster are in the video above. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seals Ranked Tenth Best Among Incoming SEC Freshman Quarterbacks

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt football commit lands in the top ten at his position in early rankings for potential incoming freshmen.

Former Vanderbilt Star Named To SEC Football All-Decade Team

Greg Arias

Jordan Matthews set records for the Vanderbilt Commodores and has been named to the SEC All-Decade Team by SDS.

Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt Baseball Reloading With 2020 Class

Greg Arias

Tim Corbin has turned the Vanderbilt baseball program into a machine. That machine is currently reloading with top talent in its 2020 recruiting class.

Recruiting Season Is Here For Vanderbilt Football

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason and his staff are on the road recruiting as the early signing period of college football begins this week. Who, and how many of the current list of commitments will sign with the Commodores this week is unknown.

Defending National Champs Preseason Number Two

Greg Arias

The defending national champions Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team has been ranked second, behind only Louisville as the teams prepare for the start of the 2020 baseball season.

Vanderbilt Basketball Much Too Early Season Report Card

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team currently sit at 6-3 coming off their loss to Liberty as they prepare to face Loyola of CHicago in Poenix on Wednesday. It's time for the first report card of the season.

Shooting Dooms Vanderbilt In 61-56 Home Loss To The Liberty Flames

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball team returned to the court after an eleven day break for finals week, hosting the undefeated Liberty Flames at Memorial Gym.

Vanderbilt Recruit Preview: Chase Lloyd

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt football recruit Chase Lloyd, a wide receiver from Westlake High School in Atlanta has been committed to the Commodores since June, and we take a closer look at him as signing day approches.

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters- Liberty Flames

Greg Arias

A few quick stats for the Commodores as they get set to take on Liberty in their ninth game of the season.

Vanderbilt Basketball Hosts Liberty Saturday

Greg Arias

The Liberty University Flames are undefeated (11-0) and visit Memorial Gym on Saturday night to face the Vanderbilt Commodores.