VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Stackhouse Talks Final Play Of Regulation Versus SMU

Greg Arias

It was a tough night for the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday as they battled back from down 10 points in the first half against SMU, built a 15 point second-half lead only to see the Mustangs storm back, force overtime and walk out of Memorial Gym with the 92-81 overtime win.

The Commodores had a chance with just :11  left in regulation and the ball following a timeout for a shot to win it, but the play, designed for Aaron Nesmith was defended by the Mustangs and disrupted the timing just enough that things didn't go as intended. The Commodores got a shot but missed and SMU dominated the five minute overtime session, 

Head coach Jerry Stackhouse spoke about the final second and the play designed for their last shot that never developed in his post-game press conference. 

"It was kind of a timing play and I didn't want to give them a chance to go earlier, but we probably should have gone earlier," said Stackhouse. "I told him(Nesmith) to delay a little bit, and I think the delay threw him off a little bit. and he wasn't able to get to the screen. It just threw everybody's timing off a little bit." 

This game had a bit of everything for the Commodores. They fell behind early, battled back, took and built a big lead, lost the lead, had a last-second chance to win, went to overtime and lost. In the end, this will be a learning experience for this team going forward. 

There is no doubt that this year's Commodores team is vastly improved from one year ago, but there is still work to be done and without Clevon Brown, who was showing signs of improvement prior to his injury, this team struggles now having a true inside presence. That lack of an inside game will likely be magnified during conference play, which starts Wednesday night at Auburn as they face the Tigers who were a Final Four team last season.  

Following the visit to Auburn, the Commodores return home Saturday to host Texas A&M in their conference home opener at Memorial Gym. Tipoff is set for 2:30 pm. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commodores Lose Double-Digit Lead, Fall 92-81 In OT To SMU

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores built a 15 point second half lead before falling in overtime to SMU, 92-81.

BREAKING: Vanderbilt Adds Three To Staff, Roof, Fitch Named Coordinators

Greg Arias

Head Coach Derek Mason has announced the additions of three new coaches to his staff, including two coordinators.

Vanderbilt Quick Hitters: SMU Mustangs Edition

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores host the SMU Mustangs tonight at Memorial Gym in an 8 pm tipoff.

Vanderbilt Ends Non-Conference Schedule Tonight, Hosting SMU

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team will play their final non-conference game of the season tonight when they welcome the SMU Mustangs to Memorial Gym. The game will begin at 8 p.m.

Corbin Inducted Into ABCA Baseball Hall OF Fame

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt head baseball coach Tim Corbin was inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Friday night.

Coaching Changes Continue With Commodores Football Staff

Greg Arias

Another day, another assistant football coaching change coming for the Commodores as cornerbacks coach Terrance Brown has reportedly left the staff.

Commodores Blow Out Auburn 77-55 In Conference Opener

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt women's basketball team won their 11th game of the season and first of the new decade on Thursday night, blowing out Auburn 77-55 at Memorial Gym in their SEC opener.

Commodore Women Open SEC Play Tonight

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores wone's basketball team are off to a 10-3 start, having won their last five games. They open conference play tonight, hosting Auburn at Memorial Gym.

Vanderbilt Football Adds Another Player To Roster

Greg Arias

Head Coach Derek Mason and his staff have received another commitment for the 2020 recruiting class, this in the form of a preferred walk-on.

Vanderbilt Defense Down Stretch Key In Win Over Davidson

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores held on down the stretch to grab their eighth win of the season, defeating the visiting Davidson WIldcats 76-71.