Stackhouse Talks Nesmith Big Night

Greg Arias

Aaron Nesmith produced a career game and the Vanderbilt Commodores needed it Saturday night in their 88-73 home win over UNC-Wilmington. 

The sophomore forward tied career highs in both points (34) and made three-point shots in a game (7) in the win, and the Commodores needed every one of them as they snapped a two-game losing skid and now head to the holidays on a positive note before conference play begins on Jan. 4th.  

The performance improved Nesmith's average to 23.5 ppg and tied him for fourth nationally. He leads the SEC in scoring at the moment and has been the one consistent offensive weapon through their first eleven games. 

 Head coach Jerry Stackhouse was asked about the career game from his star in the postgame press conference. He explained that while it's good for a player to have a big game, and this one was needed, still, it might be better if he scored less and got more help from his teammates. 

Stackhouse is still teaching this team his style and what he wants, and at times you can see them playing to that, but there are times when they rush and take ill-advised shots outside the structure of what their coach wants. 

Stackhouse went as far last night as to say his favorite possession of the game ended in a shot clock violation. The point is that on that possession, his squad passed the basketball quickly and correctly and did everything he wanted, other than finishing with points. 

It a long season, and a long process for Stackhouse to rebuild what has been missing in the Vanderbilt program. You can see, however, the improvement in this team as they have gone through the early portion of their schedule. They must continue to improve and grow, and of course, there needs to be an infusion of talent soon, but Stackhouse is getting the most from what he has now. 

The question remains, can they win a conference game this season.  

