Stackhouse Talks Schemes Against LSU and what Might Happen the rest of the way

Jerry Stackhouse is nothing if not direct and straight forward in how he handles the media, and likely his team. That's a positive to be sure.

Following the Commodores upset win over LSU on Wednesday night, Stackhouse spoke about his schemes, building this team and what he sees for the remainder of this season.

While getting that one conference win is good, and a start, winning a second and possibly third this season will be key to how this season is ultimately viewed when it has concluded.

The Commodores will have a tough test, but they have a chance to find their second win of the season this Saturday when they visit Starkville to face Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs possess a strong inside game, something that Vanderbilt has struggled with this season, but then so too di LSU with Trendon Watford and Emmitt Williams, who combined for 50 of LSU's 90 points.

I would venture to say that while State is solid inside, they are not as good offensively as LSU.

I know matchups are important and each is different, but for the Commodores winning inside Humphry Coliseum comes down to making shots.

If the Commodores can shoot 54.5% from the floor and that or better from behind the arc, then they can win on the road against the Bulldogs, despite a superior interior game by State.

The Commodores came close in Lexington, the got close at home against Florida and they kicked down the door against LSU, so there is no reason to think that Vanderbilt should automatically be counted out of this one.

No one expects Saben Lee and Maxwell Evans to score 30 or more each again, but if both can find their way into the 20 point range and hit some shots, get some help from Jordan Wright and Scottie Pippen Jr. again, who knows. It might just be a formula for winning again, and throw in more of the attacking the basket, aggressive play and forcing action as they did against the Tigers on Wednesday.

It won't be a shock if the Commodores lose Saturday, but I won't be shocked if the win too!.