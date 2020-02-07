CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Stackhouse Talks Schemes Against LSU and what Might Happen the rest of the way

Greg Arias

Jerry Stackhouse is nothing if not direct and straight forward in how he handles the media, and likely his team. That's a positive to be sure. 

Following the Commodores upset win over LSU on Wednesday night, Stackhouse spoke about his schemes, building this team and what he sees for the remainder of this season. 

While getting that one conference win is good, and a start, winning a second and possibly third this season will be key to how this season is ultimately viewed when it has concluded.  

The Commodores will have a tough test, but they have a chance to find their second win of the season this Saturday when they visit Starkville to face Mississippi State. 

The Bulldogs possess a strong inside game, something that Vanderbilt has struggled with this season, but then so too di LSU with Trendon Watford and Emmitt Williams, who combined for 50 of LSU's 90 points. 

I would venture to say that while State is solid inside, they are not as good offensively as LSU. 

I know matchups are important and each is different, but for the Commodores winning inside Humphry Coliseum comes down to making shots. 

If the Commodores can shoot 54.5% from the floor and that or better from behind the arc, then they can win on the road against the Bulldogs, despite a superior interior game by State. 

The Commodores came close in Lexington, the got close at home against Florida and they kicked down the door against LSU, so there is no reason to think that Vanderbilt should automatically be counted out of this one. 

No one expects Saben Lee and Maxwell Evans to score 30 or more each again, but if both can find their way into the 20 point range and hit some shots, get some help from Jordan Wright and Scottie Pippen Jr. again, who knows. It might just be a formula for winning again, and throw in more of the attacking the basket, aggressive play and forcing action as they did against the Tigers on Wednesday.    

It won't be a shock if the Commodores lose Saturday, but I won't be shocked if the win too!.  

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vandy Boys Preseason Pick to Repeat as SEC Champs

The SEC coaches have spoken and Vanderbilt is the pick to repeat as conference champs again this season.

Greg Arias

Freshman Commodores Becomes Heros in LSU win

Jordan Wright finished with a career-high 11 points in Vanderbilt's 99-90 upset of #18 LSU, and the Commodores needed every single one of them.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Tops 2020 NCBWA D-I Preseason Baseball Poll

Commodores sit atop another preseason ranking, this from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Greg Arias

Newsflash, Stackhouse can Coach the Game of Basketball, the Question is can he Recruit

Some Vanderbilt fans have questioned the coaching abilities of Jerry Stackhouse, so let's put that to rest and focus on the real question surrounding the Vanderbilt Commodores' first-year head coach.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Ends Record Losing Streak in 99-90 Upset of #18 LSU

The Vanderbilt Commodores got career-high scoring nights from Maxwell Evans, Saben Lee and Jordan Wright in a blistering 99-90 upset of 18th ranked LSU.

Greg Arias

Commodores wrap National Signing Day with five new Additions

National Signing Day is officially over for the Vanderbilt Commodores and there are five new additions to the roster for the 2020 season.

Greg Arias

Donovan Kaufman says yes to Vanderbilt

Long time Vanderbilt football commit Donovan Kaufman finally made his decision know today as he officially signed with Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias

Commodores add JUCO Defensive Lineman Raashaan Wilkins

The Vanderbilt Commodores add a defensive lineman as they go JUCO and sign Raashaan Wilkins.

Greg Arias

Longtime Commit Will Sheppard Signs with Vanderbilt

There was some speculation that Will Sheppard might be having second thoughts and could flip away from Vanderbilt, and whether that is true or not, he is now a Commodore.

Greg Arias

Commodores add Another QB with Signing of JUCO Transfer Danny Clark

Clark becomes the fourth new quarterback to join the Vanderbilt football program since the end of last season.

Greg Arias