Stay-or-Go NBA Draft Decisions That Will Shape the SEC Basketball Season

Several men's basketball coaches across the Southeastern Conference are in a wait-and-see posture at the moment as they await the decisions of 15 players who have entered their names into the NBA Draft process, but have not hired agents and could return to college.

Even in the current situation we face, including the uncertainty of the draft going on as scheduled for June 25, the draft process continues. College underclassmen had until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday to declare their intentions to go through the process, with many choosing to retain their college eligibility should they elect to withdraw before the June 3 deadline.

Vanderbilt's Saben Lee is one such player who has entered the process but could decide to return. Should he return, his presence would have a significant impact on the Commodores roster and season.

Seven other conference teams have players who like Lee are currently testing the NBA waters as their coaches wait and attempt to plan for life with and without them next season.

These decisions will have a significant impact on the landscape and potential outcome next season when you consider some of the names, like Lee, who was an all-conference performer last season.

Who are these players?

ARKANSAS: Isaiah Joe, Mason Jones

ALABAMA: John Petty, Herbert Jones

FLORIDA: Andrew Nembhard, Tre Mann

LSU: Javonte Smart, Trenton Watford, Darius Days

MISSOURI: Xavier Pinson, Mitchell Smith, Jeremiah Tilmon

SOUTH CAROLINA: AJ Lawson

TENNESSEE: Yves Pons

There's no denying the talent of players on that list and that their returns, one or all to their respective teams, would have a significant impact for the coming season, but perhaps none more than Lee.

While players like Petty and Jones at Alabama, Jones of Arkansas, or Watford at LSU would be wins for those programs with their returns, a return to Nashville by Lee would be the biggest of them all.

Alabama has raked in one of the most talked-about recruiting hauls so far, including some graduate transfers, and looks to be set for life without either player. LSU has one of the best collections of newcomers in the nation, and Arkansas has an excellent class committed as well.

The Commodores, on the other hand, have some excellent players joining the program, but none with the scoring ability of Lee.

Lee may stay in the draft, and his career at Vanderbilt comes to an end, but should he return, his impact immediately lifts the Commodores' chances next season like none of the others.

Until then, coaches and fans will sit and wait to see what will happen with these talented athletes across the conference, but their decisions will have a significant impact next season, good or bad for their respective teams.

