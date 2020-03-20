We're still a few months away from the NBA draft on June 25 at the Barclays Center, but plenty of players are already thinking about their chance to go pro.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's a possibility the date of the draft could be pushed back. Top players like Memphis's James Wiseman and Georgia's Anthony Edwards have stated their intentions to enter the draft, but many will declare in the coming weeks. If NBA prospects sign with an agent, they give up their NCAA eligibility and chance to return to school. Because of this, some players simply test the waters and leave open the option to return to school.

Here are all the players planning to enter the 2020 NBA draft:

Anthony Edwards–Georgia, Guard

Edwards, a potential No. 1 pick, told 247Sports on March 20 that he will declare for the draft. He is currently ranked as the top prospect on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest NBA Draft big board. The 6'5" guard averaged 19.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Bulldogs, shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.4% from three.

Isaac Okoro–Auburn, Forward

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl told reporters on March 20 that Okoro will go through the pre-draft evaluation process. The freshman forward is expected to leave the door open for a possible return to the Tigers, but if he gets drafted, he'll be the first one-and-done in program history. Okoro averaged 12.9 points and 4.4 assists in 28 games started this season.

Sandro Mamukelashvili–Seton Hall, Forward

Mamukelashvili told NJ.com on March 20 that he will test the draft waters and is not currently hiring an agent. The 6'11" junior will have the option to return to school next year if he doesn't hire representation. He averaged 11.9 points and 6.0 rebounds.

Cam Mack–Nebraska, Guard

Mack announced on Instagram on March 13 that he would declare for the NBA draft. He said he would keep his eligibility open by not hiring an agent. The guard averaging 12.0 points, 6.4 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 12 games this season before being suspended indefinitely by Nebraska on March 7.

Nico Mannion–Arizona, Point Guard

After Arizona's regular-season finale loss to Washington, coach Sean Miller said Mannion will declare for the draft. The freshman shot 39% from the field and averaged 14 points in 32 starts for the Wildcats.

James Wiseman–Memphis, Forward

Wiseman announced on Dec. 19, 2019, that he would leave Memphis to prepare for the draft. Eight days later, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Wiseman would hire an agent with Excel Sports Management. Wiseman's departure from the Tigers came amid the 12-game suspension he received after the NCAA discovered his mother accepted money from coach Penny Hardaway in 2017. In three games, the freshman forward averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds