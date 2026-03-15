Takeaways From Vanderbilt Basketball's 86-75 SEC Championship Loss To Arkansas

NASHVILLE—There Vanderbilt’s players were with their heads down, slowly walking towards its locker room. Vanderbilt had a chance at a championship, now it will have to settle for something a step below that.

It’s not happy about it, either.

“We're past the point in the program where we're going for moral victories or just to compete,” Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington told Vandy on SI on Saturday. We're trying to win, and now we're trying to win championships. So it's the next step up.”

Here’s a few takeaways on Vanderbilt’s 86-75 loss to Arkansas in the SEC Championship Game.

The difference; the last three minutes

It wasn’t just that Arkansas made more plays than Vanderbilt down the stretch, it boat-raced the Commodores when it mattered most. There were 12 lead changes on Saturday, but this thing ended with an 86-75 final score.

When Vanderbilt needed a bucket, it couldn’t get it. When Arkansas needed one, it got it. Simple as that. Vanderbilt scored just once in the final three minutes of game action. Arkansas scored nine points in that timespan.

“They just made some plays down the stretch,” Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke told Vandy on SI, “And obviously we did not. It kind of came down to that.”

The general level of play on Sunday was tremendous

There was NBA shotmaking all over the floor on Sunday afternoon.

Whether it was Darius Acuff or Tyler Nickel taking matters into their own hands, there was always some dynamic scoring demonstrated. This was perhaps the highest-level basketball game that Vanderbilt’s been a part of all season.

Nickel is all the way back

The late regular season slump that Nickel went on heading into this week was completely uncharacteristic and it felt as if it was only a matter of time until he found his stroke again in a breakout outing. It just wasn’t coming, though.

Now, well, it just did.

Nickel changed the dynamic of Sunday’s game as he went for 19 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field and 5-for-7 from 3-point range. All the talking was visible again, the swagger radiating off of the Vanderbilt wing was as well.

Tyler Nickel is back. Get used to it.

This is the best Vanderbilt contingent at a neutral site game in a long time

Sure, this was in Nashville and that was an advantage for this Vanderbilt team. That’s rarely been the case for this program since the SEC Title Game moved to Bridgestone Arena, though.

Vanderbilt and Arkansas had around equal contingents of fans from the looks of it, but Vanderbilt seemingly had more noise coming out of its fan sections than Arkansas did. The last time the crowd at a neutral site was even close to being favorable for Vanderbilt was when it beat Kentucky in the 2023 SEC Tournament.

A loud “VU” chant happening here at Bridgestone Arena prior to tipoff. pic.twitter.com/IkC1lNUsgW — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) March 15, 2026

What happened in the stands should indicate plenty about how far this program has come in terms of the culture it’s built around Nashville.

Time to move on

The weekend Vanderbilt had in Bridgestone Arena was its best of the season–it certainly is in regard to its NCAA Tournament resume after it picked up two quad 1A wins–despite the loss, but it believes it left something out on the table. Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner told Vandy on SI that this group takes some confidence from the weekend and what it proved, but a number of Vanderbilt players were clearly distraught as the media walked into the locker room postgame.

This one hurts this team. Best believe that. It hurts for a multitude of reasons. Perhaps most notably because Vanderbilt was right there. Perhaps it’s mostly because of how this group nearly had its best and it wasn’t good enough. The premise of losing a game of this magnitude in general provides a baseline level of hurt.

It’s definitely difficult,” Vanderbilt wing Chandler Bing told Vandy on SI. “Those are games that you want to win and that you look forward to in the season, but we kind of just gotta be able to learn from it and move forward.”