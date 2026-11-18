NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington wasn't nearly as upset as he was on Friday night when he walked into his Tuesday-night press conference, and for good reason.

Byington's team outscored Eastern Illinois 53-24 in the second half of Tuesday-night's game and never took its foot off the gas in the process. Vanderbilt had four double-digit scorers Tuesday as it moved to 5-0 for the second-consecutive season.

Here's a few takeaways from that performance.

Tyler Tanner looked like Tyler Tanner again

Nov 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) dunks the ball against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tanner looked like the aggressive, attacking guard that he was a year ago and has only proven to be in spurts through Vanderbilt’s first four games this season.

It wasn’t quite a signature performance for Tanner, but it was Tanner asserting himself for the first time in 2026-27. Tanner had been letting others try to find a rhythm as ballhandlers and initiators of Vanderbilt’s offense so that Byington could see what he had elsewhere on his roster, but Tanner is clearly its go-to guy and Vanderbilt appears to be doing less experimenting.

Tanner went for 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting while dishing three assists and grabbing three rebounds in 30 minutes of game time. More importantly, he was attacking seemingly every time he felt it was appropriate to.

“He’s back,” a source close to Tanner said in the mid second half.

Byington got his point across

Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington talks with a official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis at Memorial Gymnasium Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Byington was noticeably upset following Vanderbilt’s Friday win over Prairie View A&M, perhaps as upset as he’s been in a postgame presser since arriving at Vanderbilt in 2024.

He talked about how his team needed leadership. He was blunt about how certain guys on his roster had earned less playing time as a result of what they did Friday night. He lamented his team’s 16 turnovers. Byington’s team didn’t play to the standard that’s been created in his program, and he wasn’t hiding from it.

Vanderbilt ran Prairie View A&M off the floor that night, but it let up. Prairie View outscored Vanderbilt in the second half, leading to Vanderbilt turning a 66-21 lead into an 89-62 final. Byington clearly wasn’t happy with that.

As a result, the last few days have likely included a number of conversations that have centered around Byington demanding more intensity from his group. They knew they couldn’t let up when they got a big lead, and they didn’t on Tuesday.

Vanderbilt won the second half 53-24. Clearly that was intentional.

Vanderbilt's shooting

Nov 17, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores forward Ethan Mgbako (2) shoots a three-point basket against the Eastern Illinois Panthers during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There still isn’t much of a reason to doubt Vanderbilt’s shotmaking profile as a team when considering merely its 2026-27 sample size.

Having concerns about Vanderbilt’s shotmaking is fair considering the unproven shooting track record of most of its players, but it was shooting 38.4% from 3-point range heading into Tuesday night and had only shot below 35% from 3-point range in one game.

Tuesday, it shot 42.9% from 3-point range and made 12 of them. Its percentage likely would’ve been better had it not emptied the bench late in the game.

Ant Brown rebounded nicely

Nov 17, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Ant Brown Jr. (0) defends against Eastern Illinois Panthers guard Devin Davenport (2) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown was scoreless on Friday night and had four turnovers while looking like a freshman still acclimating to playing within a college system rather than being the best player in his area. Tuesday, he looked different.

Tuesday, Brown played within the flow of the offense, brought the energy, guarded and finished the day with 10 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field. He’ll have a hard time staying on the floor if he plays like he did Friday, but he’ll play significant minutes every night if he looks like he did Tuesday. It’s not even about Brown making shots as much as it’s about him fitting into the operation and playing the right way.

It feels like he’s well positioned to do that coming out of Tuesday night.

Using KenPom as an indicator

Nov 17, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores center Berke Buyuktuncel (9) goes after a loose ball against the Eastern Illinois Panthers during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt is No. 7 in the country coming out of its first five games and showed all the signs of being an elite team on Tuesday night. Granted, it faced Eastern Illinois–which is ranked second-to-last in KenPom–but its habits were those of the No. 7 team in the country.

It played the right way. It appears to be gaining some leadership. It’s playing together. That’s what this has to look like.

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