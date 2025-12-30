Takeaways From Vanderbilt Basketball's 96-53 Win Over New Haven

Vanderbilt basketball wrapped an undefeated non-conference slate with a 96-53 win over New Haven on Monday night as it moved to 13-0 on the season.

Here's a few takeaways from that outing.

Vanderbilt finishes undefeated in non-league play, that means something

For the first time since 2007-08, Vanderbilt will play its SEC opener without a number in the loss column. Who knows what happens from here, but that says something about this Vanderbilt team.

Byington’s team consistently indicated that it’s been built to show up ready to play every night regardless of circumstance, can dictate the style of play of games regardless of opponent, can stand up against physicality and can win on the road. Vanderbilt’s undefeated finish to this thing indicates its ability to consistently bring it and its ability to find a way to get the job done when it doesn’t have its fastball.

Perhaps the most important thing this group has demonstrated is an intangible ability that most around the country can’t say they have at this stage. Vanderbilt basketball knows how to win. It has winning players and has come together to consistently yield results.

Vanderbilt finished non-league play off the same way it started

This wasn’t really anything new for Byington’s team. It was boring and routine like it should be.

From the time Vanderbilt took the floor for its opener against Lipscomb to its non-conference finale on Monday night, it always had a businesslike approach to buy games and it showed. Vanderbilt finished its buy-game slate with an average margin of victory of 32 and outscored its opponents 589-397.

Byington ripped a line from Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin early in non-conference play to instill an attitude within his team throughout buy games and it appears to have stuck.

“The standard is the standard,” he said.

Tyler Tanner with another masterpiece

As Vanderbilt enters league play, Tanner isn’t only one of the best players on its roster. The Vanderbilt guard is among the best players in the SEC by the looks of it and has played himself onto NBA radar.

Tanner finished league play with an on-brand 23-point performance in which he shot 9-for-16 from the field, recorded seven assists and demonstrated that he should be considered alongside the SEC’s best defenders as a result of his ball pressure and three steals.

Nothing new for the Vanderbilt point guard.

Frankie Collins update

Mark Byington says "there's been some misconstrued information" in regard to Frankie Collins' injury timeline and wanted to provide context on his pregame radio hit.



“It’s not as bad as what I saw was put out there."



More on what he said @VandyOnSI:https://t.co/gIjceaTfEa pic.twitter.com/3R5i8Z0ZaS — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) December 29, 2025

Duke Miles update

Duke Miles is sick and questionable to play tonight against New Haven, per spokesman.



That's why he's not starting tonight. pic.twitter.com/vFM2k9ycte — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) December 30, 2025

Miles did not check in the game, but is expected to be ready to go for SEC play.

Listen to Kevin Ingram in regard to Tyler Harris

“We’re starting to see No. 8 come to life again,” the Vanderbilt play-by-play announcer said.

If Monday night was any indication, it appears as if Ingram is onto something. Harris went for 16 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the field, grabbed eight rebounds and–perhaps most importantly–went two-for-four from 3-point range.

The sample size on Harris' career doesn't truly indicate a feel as to how good of a shooter he truly is, but it appears as if he's continuing to find his stroke and himself as Vanderbilt enters SEC play. That may be its most significant development as it enters league play.

Jalen Washington with a standout outing

Washington went for a career-high 21 points on Monday–which should be taken with a grain of salt as a result of the opponent, but should be noted because of the ramifications it could have on Washington’s confidence.

Vanderbilt needs Washington and Harris to take steps forward in SEC play if it’s going to make a push for the league’s regular season championship. If Monday is any indication, it will be able to.