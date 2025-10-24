Takeaways from Vanderbilt Basketball's Exhibition Win over UAB
Vanderbilt took down UAB and cleared the bench in an 89-67 trouncing in Birmingham on Thursday night as it finished exhibition play prior to its season opener against Lipscomb on Nov. 3.
Here's a few takeaways from the Commodores' final tune up.
Vanderbilt showed everything that anyone would’ve wanted it to on Thursday
Not only did Vanderbilt win significantly on Thursday–like it should have against a UAB team with an abundance of turnover–it did it in style.
Vanderbilt’s high-powered offense pushed the pace and demonstrated that this version of Byington’s team is an improved shooting team, its defense was disruptive–particularly in the second half, as a non-program source told Vandy on SI–it ran away from UAB on its own floor in the second half and it “manhandled” the Blazers physically at times–another non-program source told Vandy on SI.
It wasn’t perfect–Vanderbilt did throw it out of bounds a few times in the first half–but it was everything that this Vanderbilt team could’ve hoped to show on Thursday.
Jalen Washington was much better on Thursday than he was a week ago
The word coming out of Birmingham on Thursday was that Washington was significantly better against UAB than he was a week ago against Virginia, in a game that Byington indicated wasn’t Washington’s best.
At his best, Washington can play on the perimeter and is a modern big capable of being a dynamic pick and roll player. He finished Vanderbilt’s first exhibition with just six points and eight rebounds in that matchup.
By halftime of Thursday’s exhibition, Washington had eight points and four rebounds. When it was all said and done, he had demonstrated some of his ability as a jumpshooter and had found his way into 10 points--although the word is that he didn’t play on the perimeter all that much.
Tyler Tanner and Duke Miles stand out again
Vanderbilt’s starting guards in the two exhibitions both stood out against Virginia and did so again on Thursday against UAB.
Miles finished the night with a game-high 22 points while Tanner–who Byington played next to veteran point guard Frankie Collins for the second-consecutive game–threw in 13. The word was that Miles was the best player on the floor while Tanner was referred to as a “stud” by a two non-program sources that was in the building on Thursday night.
The Commodores will lean heavily on each of them down the stretch, if the two exhibitions are any indication.
Vanderbilt is a legitimate 10 deep
Byington said it all offseason, but needed some proof of concept for everyone to believe that his group was as deep as it said it was for the second-consecutive season.
It appears as if he’s got it.
Vanderbilt appeared to have all types of depth and bodies to throw at UAB on Thursday. It didn’t miss much of a beat as it went to its second line of guys. Thursday’s exhibition appeared to show Byington’s hand more in regard to his real rotation–while the first one was a tester–and it was about as expected in terms of his rotation size.
The odd men out were Vanderbilt's three freshmen.
A quiet night for Mike James
James has been relatively low on production in Vanderbilt’s two exhibition games.
Against Virginia, he had just a point. On Thursday, he still appeared to be looking for an offensive role. James has the potential to be one of Vanderbilt’s best players. It’s appears as if it’s still coming together, though.
Some high-powered tendencies and a natural poor stretch
The first half included two 7-0 runs by the Commodores as well as a 7-0 run by UAB.
It was demonstrative of Byington’s team’s ability to score it in bunches and blow a game open, but also the idea that it’s likely still searching for a run stopper—although Duke Miles has been that to this point.
Basketball is basketball and is a game of runs, but some confirmation bias came into play on Thursday based on the makeup of this Vanderbilt team.
Tyler Harris missed the night, although his injury doesn’t appear to be noteworthy
Harris impressed in Vanderbilt’s first exhibition against Virginia, but wasn’t in the lineup on Thursday night due to what Vanderbilt play-by-play announcer Kevin Ingram called a “precautionary” measure.
The Vanderbilt wing played the two and the three in the Commodores opener and went for 20 points.
Frankie Collins appears to be healthier than a week ago
Collins was on a minutes restriction against Virginia, but was one of Vanderbilt’s first two subs on Thursday.
The expectation is that Collins will start plenty of games this season for Vanderbilt. It appears as if he’s ramping up and is close to getting back to form.
Collins had eight assists and propelled a strong Vanderbilt offense on Thursday.