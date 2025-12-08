Vanderbilt Coach Had Classy Message After Missing CFP: ‘We Are Not Victims’
Vanderbilt was among a handful of schools that missed out on the College Football Playoff this winter, but unlike certain others, they took the committee's decision in stride.
A day after the committee's selection results were announced, Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea spoke frankly about not making the CFP this year despite their historic 10-win season, and refused to blame anyone other than themselves.
"We happened to be on the wrong side of that in this moment, but look, that’s no one’s fault except our own. We had our opportunities and we didn’t do enough. We are not victims in this process. Our ownership is in coming up short," Lea told reporters.
Lea additionally hopped on SportsCenter on Monday to share the powerful message he told his team in light of missing out on playing playoff football this December.
“The message was, 'We had control over this at Alabama and at Texas and we did not do enough,'” Lea said. "I think it's really important that we take ownership over the things that we did have control over, rather than complain about whatever decisions are being left out. ... I think there's a level of entitlement that exists in that, that cuts against the DNA of our program. The world expects us to be disappointed right now, but what we are is excited [for the bowl game]."
Perhaps Notre Dame could take some notes.
Whereas Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua lashed out at the committee over being excluded from the playoff field, Lea and the Commodores took it on the chin and fully intend to participate in their upcoming bowl game. The Commodores have already accepted an invite to the ReliaQuest Bowl, where they will face Iowa on New Year's Eve.
One could argue that Notre Dame has more reason to be miffed given the Fighting Irish's résumé, but Lea's Vanderbilt squad will get to play one more game to cap off their thrilling campaign. Notre Dame, out of what sure looks like pettiness, will not.
Heisman frontrunner Diego Pavia may have something extra to look forward to as well, with the trophy ceremony set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 13. Pavia, a sixth-year senior who was playing in his second season with the Commodores, threw for over 3,000 passing yards to help lead Vanderbilt to a 10-2 record, and his 36 combined touchdowns led the SEC.