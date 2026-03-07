That Saturday Win Felt Like Vanderbilt Basketball's Breakthrough Moment: Column

KNOXVILLE, TN—The moment hadn’t gotten to this Vanderbilt team or coaching staff yet as Mark Byington, AK Okereke and Tyler Tanner ran into the tunnel. As for those three, it was almost a race off the floor and to get into the locker room to celebrate.

Right behind them skipped Tyler Nickel—oh, Tyler Nickel, the Vanderbilt player most well equipped to do justice to a moment with his actions—though. And he had no politically correct nature or thought of mincing words in his mind. Vanderbilt has allowed Nickel to be himself the whole way and it wasn’t going to stop in the biggest moment of its season.

Vanderbilt had just finished wrapping an 86-82 win over No. 23 Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena. It had finally come here and won for the first time since 2016-17. It had finally done what it needed to prove that the gap isn’t all that big in this rivalry.

“That’s what we came here to do,” Nickel declared as he ran into the tunnel.

Devin McGlockton gestured as he followed Nickel, so did Jalen Washington. Vanderbilt assistant Xavier Joyner put his arms up as if to bask in the moment that this group had just created.

That moment was as good as any that this group has produced this season. Vanderbilt hadn’t been itself for the last few weeks, but it finally found itself again on Saturday afternoon. It didn’t just win, it played as complete a game as it’s played all season.

This wasn’t the flukey win that Nate Ament’s absence indicated on the surface. This was more about Vanderbilt and its ability to truly get right–and right it got. Perhaps Duke Miles and Nickel didn’t take significant steps back to form like the path to a breakthrough win indicated that they might, but Vanderbilt didn’t need them to.

Byington’s team was the better team on the floor for nearly all of Saturday’s game, it led the whole way and it didn’t show any signs of only getting this done because of Ament’s absence. This was about Vanderbilt–as was the last game it played against Tennessee, which it believes it put together a below-average performance in–and it had no doubt about that.

“We knew that if we played even close to our potential that we were going to win this game,” Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke told Vandy on SI. "I think this is probably our best road win of the season and we were really looking for that key road win. Obviously good teams, they not only win on the road, but they beat good teams on the road.”

Vanderbilt's Jalen Washington (13), Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner (3) and Vanderbilt's AK Okereke (10) gather on the court during a men’s college basketball game between the Tennessee Vols and Vanderbilt Commodores, held at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., March 7, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vanderbilt won this game with a defensive performance that allowed it to hold Tennessee to 82 points on 44.3% shooting from the field and 25.0% shooting from 3-point range. The Volunteers turned it over 11 times, which resulted in 11 Vanderbilt points. Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie went for 17 points on 22 shots while turning it over five times.

This Vanderbilt team–which now can say something that just 22 teams in program history can–was better than Tennessee was bad on Saturday. It had the best player on the floor in Tyler Tanner–who went for 25 points while missing just two shots and sealing it late. It matched Tennessee’s calling card of physicality, too. In most ways, it was just flat out better than Tennessee.

Vanderbilt hadn’t put together a performance in weeks that would’ve allowed it to say that, but Saturday it answered the call. With its answer, it appeared to break through right ahead of its most important games of the season.

“Our learning curve is still going up,” Byington said. “March is fun and you got to keep getting better, because the games get more important, teams get better. But at the same time, it's just what we all are working for.”

Mar 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) and guard Duke Miles (2) react to a play against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

With Vanderbilt’s win, it gave itself a chance to receive a double bye in the SEC Tournament and all but sealed a spot on the five line once the NCAA Tournament begins. More importantly, it indicated that it’s still got what it needs to be able to win once it gets there.

Vanderbilt no longer appears to be limping into the NCAA Tournament. It’s now got one of the best wins on its rèsumè to lean on for confidence as it arrives in Bridgestone Arena and whatever arena it enters for its Round of 64 game in a few weeks.

Forget about how this Vanderbilt team presented itself over the last two or so weeks. Forget about its deficiencies, for now. It may have new life, a life that indicates it’s got a chance to really make a run here.

“This was a huge win,” Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner said. “We knew we needed it and that it was going to be a fight from start to finish. We want to peak at the right time and it's not January or December, February, it’s in March and hopefully April. This is a huge win for us just being the stay together and fight through adversity.”