How Tyler Tanner Propelled Vanderbilt Basketball to Tennessee Road Win

KNOXVILLE, TN—It was only fitting that it would end this was, with Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner turning his back to the basket a moment after watching his second free throw glide through the net and seal this thing.

Vanderbilt was on the verge of winning at Thompson-Boling Arena for the first time since the 2016-2017 season and its sophomore point guard was the artist behind its best win of the season. Tanner went for 25 points, missed just two shots from the field and was in complete command of this thing for the near entirety of the game.

It was the type of performance that–yet again–that made everyone in the building wonder if a spot on an All-American team and First-Team All-SEC award was in Tanner’s future. It was the type that brought to mind the magnitude of what Tanner is doing these days.

“That kid is special, it doesn’t surprise me at all,” Vanderbilt forward AK Okereke told Vandy on SI in regard to the performance. “He’s amazing every single day, whether it’s games, practice or an off day.”

Mar 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) during a timeout against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

There wasn’t any question as to who the star of the show was on Saturday. It was Tanner. Vanderbilt had other good performances elsewhere on the roster, but Tanner ran this thing and allowed Vanderbilt to pick up perhaps its biggest win since his arrival last season.

This is just days after Tanner pulled Vanderbilt to an overtime victory against Ole Miss while playing the role of hero and going for 34 points on 11-for-19 shooting while throwing seven assists and recording five steals. When it was all over, Tanner waved goodbye to the Ole Miss fanbase.

Saturday’s performance didn’t have the same raw numbers that Tanner’s last one did–nor did it end with a celebration–but it indicated his stardom as much as any other performance he’s put together this season.

This was a swing game of sorts for this Vanderbilt team. A win would be a breakthrough of sorts. A loss would continue to promote the narrative that this group was limping into the NCAA Tournament. Tanner didn’t appear to be keen on letting that happen, though.

“This was a huge win,” Tanner said while failing to self promote. “We knew we needed it and that it was going to be a fight from start to finish. We want to peak at the right time and it's not January or December, February, it’s in March and hopefully April. This is a huge win for us just being able to stay together and fight through adversity.”

Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington said on Tuesday that Tanner was starting to put a number of good performances together, and he’s right. Tanner eclipsed 20 points for the 13th time this season. He’s broken the 30-point mark twice this season, too. A piece like Tanner allows this group to dream of a ceiling beyond the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. He joins Jay Williams and Jason Terry as the only high-major players to average over 21 points, over 5.5 assists and over two steals per game in the last 30 years.

Mar 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) goes to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Bishop Boswell (3) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

With Vanderbilt’s win–and Tanner’s role in it–gave itself a chance to receive a double bye in the SEC Tournament and all but sealed a spot on the five line once the NCAA Tournament begins. More importantly, it indicated that it’s still got what it needs to be able to win once it gets there.

Perhaps it's fitting that the same kid who was a three-star recruit and signed with this program the day before one of its worst losses ever was the one who finally helped Vanderbilt get this done. In some ways, that's one of college basketball's best stories of the season.

It was business as usual for Tanner–who left Thompson-Boling Arena by walking up the steps with his family and subsequently exiting the building–though. Perhaps that’s why he’s been able to ascend so quickly.

"Tyler Tanner, I didn't realize he had 25," Byington said. "They were a quiet 25, and I don't think that's possible."