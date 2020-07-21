CommodoreCountry
Thomas Officially Joins Vanderbilt Basketball

Greg Arias

NOTE: The below content provided by a press release from Vanderbilt Basketball. 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse officially announced the signing of Canadian guard Trevon Thomas to a National Letter of Intent on Monday.

“Trevon is an exciting addition to our Vanderbilt family,” Stackhouse said. “He is a leader, tough, and competitive, and will do whatever it takes to win and improve. He has a lot of potential and we can't wait to see him in black and gold."

A 5-foot-11 guard from Durham, Ontario, Canada, Thomas will be eligible to play for the Commodores in the 2020-21 season. Thomas averaged 24.2 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.9 steals as a senior under head coach Ro Russel at Crestwood Preparatory College.

“I chose Vanderbilt because I’m a big family person and Vanderbilt is all about family and togetherness," Thomas said. "Also, the education it offers was an excellent addition. Playing under a coach with so much knowledge played a huge role as well.”

Thomas, who also led Crestwood to an OFSAA title, joins a freshman class that includes Georgia native Tyrin Lawrence, 6-foot-7 forward Myles Stute, Nigerian Akeem Odusipe and walk-on Max Adelman.

NOTE: The above content provided by a press release from Vanderbilt Basketball. Below content from Commodore Country article first published on  July, 13. 

According to Aaron Rose, publisher of SI.com's Toronto Raptors team site AllRaptors, Thomas is compared favorably to some talented former NBA talents, in the evaluation of Candian basketball scout Wesley Brown.

"He is a talented point guard with a great handle, quick first step, and good stroke," said Brown in Rose's article."

 "He's like Speedy Claxton, Isaiah Thomas, Allen Iverson, Carsen Edwards, like, the list goes on and on of all those 5-11 guards that surprise and super surprised a lot of people,"

The recruitment of Thomas was an easy one for Stackhouse, as the Commodores were his only offer from an NCAA program, according to Rose.

"Had the offer from Vanderbilt not come when it did, Thomas said he's not sure where he'd be right now. There were days when he was really down with his recruitment, wondering if he should just commit to a low-major or Canadian school to get the process over with."

As a senior, Thomas averaged 24.2 ppg, which is impressive coming from a point guard, even at the high school level.

Now officially a member of the Commodores, Thomas will have his opportunity to earn playing time and contribute to a crowded backcourt in the coming season. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

