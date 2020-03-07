Tournament Killers: Commodores end Gamecocks NCAA Hopes

Nashville, Tn.- The Vanderbilt Commodores ended their 2019-20 regular season with an 83-74 win over the visiting South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday at Memorial Gym. It was the first time the Commodores have won back-to-back conference games since Feb. 14 and 17, 2018 when the defeated Mississippi State and Florida, both at Memorial Gym.

The Commodores got double-figure scoring from four players, led by Scottie Pippen Jr. with 21, Maxwell Evans with 20, Saben lee with 19 and Dylan Disu with 14 as for the second game in a row the Commodores did major damage to their opponent's hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament.

The first half was a battle against the early start time and fouls as the two teams combined for sloppy play. poor shooting and 24 combined fouls and 17 combined turnovers during the first twenty minutes of play.

Evans carried the Commodores with 15 first-half points, leading all scorers as Saben Lee was held to just five points in the half as Vanderbilt shot just 32%, eight of 25 for the half.

The first half saw the Commodores fall behind by as much as ten points, only to see them rebound and race back to take the lead, controlling the majority of the second half and withstood every run the Gamecocks made.

The Commodores, who have struggled at times this season to maintain leads took their final lead of the game and never trailed in the final 9:59 of the game while leading a total of 22:13 on the day.

While Ejike Obinna scored just two points, his production on the glass, collecting 12 rebounds was a big key to allowing the Commodores to earn the win. As a team, Vanderbilt has struggled against teams in rebounding and was outrebounded again today, but that effort kept the Commodores close enough in that category to find the win.

Likewise, Braelee Albert provided the Commodores with a strong effort, playing tough physically against perhaps the toughest, most physical team in the conference,. For the game, Albert, finished with three points, four rebounds, one assist and a plus/minus of two for the game.

South Carolina struggled throughout shooting from the outside, going just one of 17 from beyond the arc and just 27 of 62 overall from the field. Foul trouble also impacted the visitors as for the game they were whistled for 30 team fouls, allowing the Commodores to attempt 40 free-throws, hitting 31 for the game.

Jermaine Couisnard and Keyshawn Bryant led the Gamecocks with 13 each while Trae Hannibal finished with 11 as the only three players in double figures for South Carolina.

The Commodores finished the day shooting 42.6% from the field (23-54) and 31-40 (77.5%) from the free-throw stripe in earning the victory.

Vanderbilt also managed to overcome a turnover differential of eight, as the Commodores turned the ball over 20 times compared to South Carolina's 12 giveaways.

Not surprisingly the Gamecocks bench outscored Vanderbilt 24-6, but the Commodores were able to overcome because of the strong performance from the four players who scored in double-figures.

Mar 7, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Alanzo Frink (20) fights for possession of the ball against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Maxwell Evans (3) and Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee (0) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Now both teams turn their focus to the Southeastern Conference Tournament that begins Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena here in Nashville, and the Commodores will most certainly have the attention of any team the face.

The Commodores will play in the 8 pm game on Wednesday night, with the opponent to be determined later Saturday based on the outcomes of games still remaining to be played around the conference.

