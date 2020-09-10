SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

True Madness: A 346 Team NCAA Basketball Tournament

Greg Arias

In case you have heard, and many of you might have missed it, the ACC and all 15 of its league coaches are behind a proposal to hold an NCAA basketball tournament that would include all 346 Division-I basketball playing schools. 

March Madness in November, or maybe a better name could be Colossal Chaos, but in the year that has been 2020, that sounds like fun. 

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated tackled the subject in his unique way on Wednesday and gave some solid logic to the pros and potential cons of such a project.     

While Forde's article is thought-provoking, it didn't take much effort to get me on board with the idea, for multiple reasons. 

One, it would be great for all the players who missed their opportunity-and have already gone off to the NBA or other professional leagues- to experience what playing in the "Big Dance" is all about, only this would be an even bigger dance. 

It would also allow some smaller schools to get into the action, even if they are to serve as roadkill for the big boys at Duke, Michigan State, and Kentucky. Some of these kids would love to have the chance to play those teams, and I say yes. Let them have it. 

Yes, I read and understand the logistical issues that such an event would pose for planners, but so what. If they are willing to tackle it, then again, I say, let them have it. 

I could go on and on about other issues raised in the article and how I might think of them or how to make this work, but that would be a waste of my time writing, and yours the reader to pound home my support for this idea. I support it, so now you know in case you missed it already. 

That said, there is one thing Forde wrote in his article that is a must, and I agree it's non-negotiable. 

Please don't mess with our brackets! 

For this to work, we have to have all-346 teams in one format so us crazies of college hoops can predict those first-round blowout wins for Duke, Michigan State, and Kentucky and feel good about our prediction prowess. 

Without that, what fun would this whole thing be! 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Releases 2020 Soccer Schedule

Commodores to play eight SEC matches

Vanderbilt University

Who Will Replace Lost Production For Vanderbilt's Offense

Gone are three of the better offensive talents to have played at Vanderbilt in the last decade, so who will fill those shoes in 2020?

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Football and the Conundrum of 2020

Yes, it is possible for a football team to be much improved and still have a worse record.

Greg Arias

by

Vandy2003

The Oddity of Small or No Crowds Won't Impact Vanderbilt

Small, and even now crowds were a real thing over the opening weekend of college football season 2020.

Greg Arias

Mason: Coppett a Coach on the Field for Vanderbilt Defense

It's always good to have players who can serve as another coach on the field to help players who are learning. Frank Coppet is that for Vanderbilt football according to head coach Derek Mason.

Greg Arias

Should Teams Share Positive COVID Results Publicly

Some teams are keeping numbers quiet while others are more open with what's going on.

Greg Arias

Commodores D-Line Depth Could be Critical

Head coach Derek Mason likes what he's seeing from his newfound depth on the defensive line.

Greg Arias

Reading Into the Vanderbilt Quarterback Competition

Are you ready for some pure speculation?

Greg Arias

Commodores Fitch: "They were Seeking Something to Believe In"

How was the confidence level of Vanderbilt football following last season?

Greg Arias

SEC Notebook: Getting Closer to Actual Games

Another week closer to the start of the SEC season.

Greg Arias