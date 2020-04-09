Tyrin Lawrence Commits To The Vanderbilt Commodores

The Vanderbilt Commodores received a verbal commitment from three-star combo guard Tyrin Lawrence on Thursday.

Lawrence committed the Commodores over fellow SEC member Ole Miss and California.

Lawrence has seen his recruitment increase late in the recruiting process. While he has not visited Vanderbilt, Lawrence shared his thoughts on the Commodores earlier when he said he had spent time talking with Commodores associate head coach David Grace and liked head coach Jerry Stackhouse's background as an NBA All-Star.

While Lawrence made clear that distance from his home in Georgia, he also spoke of being closer to his home where his mother could travel to see him play regularly.

Lawrence had an intense summer circuit this past year running with the Atlanta Celtics in the Adidas Gauntlet. He has decent size and is a talented guard who can score in transition and the halfcourt offense. He is a high-level athlete with long arms, which helps him on the defensive side of the floor. Lawrence has good strength and can get his shot off the dribble and connect off the catch.

Lawrence seems to fill a need area for the Commodores with the departure of Aaron Nesmith and possibly Saben Lee, where the incoming freshman will be expected to compete for immediate playing time as a freshman.

From Sports Illustrated's All-American recruiting expert Jason Jordan who spoke directly with Lawrence.

"It’s been a long process and I want to thank everyone who has been a part of it. I picked Vanderbilt over California and Ole Miss."

"Just getting to know Coach (Jerry) Stackhouse helped me to see that Vanderbilt was the place for me. The pros for going there outweighed everything else and it’s a place where I could really see myself taking my game to another level."

"Being able to play for Coach Stackhouse definitely played into my decision; he’s a guy that played a long time at the level we’re all trying to get to. He knows what it takes and I feel like I can really relate to him."

"Also, the fact that my family will be able to come see all of my games because it’s close to home played a big part in my decision."

"With the whole pandemic going on and seeing the unfortunate passing of Kobe Bryant in January really has me thinking more and more about the importance of family."

"When I told the coaches that I was coming there, they were all really excited. I can’t wait to get to campus because I’ve never been there before."

