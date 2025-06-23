Vanderbilt Announces Home-and-Home Series with an ACC School
Vanderbilt men’s basketball already has one ACC opponent on its 2025-26 schedule and now it has another that’ll be around for multiple seasons.
The Commodores announced a home-and-home series for the next two seasons with Wake Forest. The first meeting will see Vanderbilt travel to Wake Forest December 21. The Commodores will host the Demon Deacons in the 2026-27 campaign.
December’s game will be the first time since the 2015 Maui Invitational when the Commodores defeated the Demon Deacons 86-64. The Commodores lead the all-time series against Wake Forest 6-4.
A date has not been set for the 2026-27 season game that’ll take place at Memorial Gymnasium. Vanderbilt is 3-2 all-time at home against the Demon Deacons.
Wake Forest will be the second ACC team the Commodores face next season. They’re set to face SMU in the annual ACC/SEC Challenge. The Commodores are 11-103 all-time against ACC teams.
Vanderbilt’s Monique Williams to Play for Australia at World Cup
Vanderbilt women’s basketball freshman Monique Williams will play for Australia in the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in Czechia from July 12-20.
Williams joined the Commodores at the semester break during the 2024-25 season. She was not permitted to play in a game last season, but she was allowed to practice with Vanderbilt while keeping all four years of her collegiate eligibility.
This will be the second time Williams plays for Australia. She was apart of the Australia team that won gold at the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in 2024.
Williams averaged seven points and four rebounds in five games at the tournament. She scored a tournament-high 12 points against China in the championship game, as she went 5-of-7 from the field. The forward nearly had a double-double in the semifinal win over Japan, as she pulled down nine rebounds to go along with eight points.
Australia opens the FIBA U19 Women's World Cup in Group C. The Gems face Mali on July 12, Brazil on July 13, and conclude group play against France on July 16. All teams qualify for the Round of 16, where seeding will be based on group play results. The full schedule is available here. All games will stream live on YouTube.