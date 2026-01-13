Vanderbilt Basketball Faces An Upcoming SEC Grind: The Anchor

Vanderbilt men’s basketball is off to a program-tying start to the season. The Commodores are 16-0 this season for the second time in program history and the first time since the 2007-2008 season. Wednesday night in Austin, Texas, Vanderbilt will go for a program record 17-0 start to the season.

The Commodores roll into Texas one of two SEC teams that are unbeaten in SEC play. Vanderbilt and Texas A&M are the only teams 3-0 in the conference currently. Creating more separation and making more history will not be an easy task for Vanderbilt. What was an undesired season for Texas quickly turned a different direction Saturday night when the Longhorns went to then-No. 13 Alabama and beat the Crimson Tide.

In other words, Vanderbilt cannot take Texas lightly, and it knows that. Vanderbilt’s guards are going to need to bring it on both sides of the ball. In Texas’ last game, Texas guard Jordan Pope put up 28 points on Alabama.

After that, the SEC schedule only gets more difficult. Following Wednesday night on the road, Vanderbilt returns home Saturday for one of the most intriguing games of the week. The Commodores will host defending national champion No. 19 Florida. Vanderbilt’s frontcourt will be tested against the length and size of the Gators. Rebounding will likely be a key component Saturday afternoon.

Next week, Vanderbilt goes back on the road for two games at Arkansas and Mississippi State. Three road games in its next four will challenge Vanderbilt, but it is stretches like what Vanderbilt has coming up that build character, toughness and chemistry between rosters with plenty of opportunities to boost its resume.

Did You Notice?

Former Vanderbilt football safety Randon Fontenette has committed and signed to play with Colorado for the 2026 season. Fontenette was one of the leaders among Vanderbilt’s defensive backs during the 2025 season. Fontenette had 52 tackles and six pass breakups for the Commodores as he helped Vanderbilt get to a 10-3 record.

Additionally, Vanderbilt men’s basketball guard Tyler Tanner was named the SEC Player of the Week for his performances against Alabama and LSU. With wins against the Crimson Tide and Tigers, Tanner helped Vanderbilt get to 16-0 on the season.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“Vandy made more comebacks than Sinatra. Often the Commodores were moribund; their breath would not have fogged a mirror. But at each seeming demise they rallied, just as they had predicted they would.” SI’s Barry McDermot in 1974

