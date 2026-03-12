Kentucky vs. Missouri Prediction, Odds for SEC Tournament 2nd Round

Mark Pope’s Kentucky Wildcats live to see another day in the SEC Tournament, as they knocked off LSU, 87-82, on Wednesday afternoon.

Now, the Wildcats find themselves as 3.5-point favorites against a 20-win Missouri team that upset them earlier this season.

The Tigers lost back-to-back games to close out SEC play, but they’ve posted a 10-8 record against the conference while ranking in the top-50 in the country in effective field goal percentage.

Kentucky appears to be a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but it could improve its seed with a long run in the SEC Tourney. The problem? The Wildcats have just one winning streak longer than four games in the 2025-26 season.

Here’s a look at the betting odds, a player to watch and my prediction for the SEC battle on Thursday afternoon.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Kentucky -3.5 (-110)

Missouri +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Kentucky: -192

Missouri: +160

Total

150.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Kentucky vs. Missouri How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Bridgestone Arena

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Kentucky record: 20-12

Missouri record: 20-11

Kentucky vs. Missouri Key Player to Watch

Otega Oweh, Guard, Kentucky

Senior guard Otega Oweh had yet another strong showing in the first round of the SEC Tournament, dropping 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a five-point win over LSU.

I’ve said this before here at SI Betting: The Wildcats will go as far as Oweh takes them this March. The star guard is averaging over 18 points per game, and he had 20 on 6-of-11 shooting in the team’s only game against Missouri in the regular season.

In SEC play, Oweh had 20 or more points in 15 different games.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Prediction and Pick

Kentucky lost to Missouri in their lone regular season meeting, and I’m still not buying the Wildcats as a contender for the SEC title given their up-and-down season – especially in conference play.

Missouri can really score the ball from inside the arc, ranking 32nd in 2-point percentage and 35th in effective field goal percentage this season. The Wildcats are just 86th in effective field goal percentage and they’ve actually defended the 3-ball better than inside the arc.

Mark Pope’s team is extremely talented, but Missouri has been elite as an underdog, going 7-4 against the spread and now it has a rest advantage.

Are the Wildcats better than their record indicates? Yes.

Can they cover the spread as a favorite this season? After the win over LSU, Kentucky is just 9-11 against the number as a favorite, including a five-point loss to these Tigers as 12.5-point favorites.

I’m going to take the points with a rest Missouri team that is elite from inside the arc this season.

Pick: Missouri +3.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.