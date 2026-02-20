Vanderbilt Basketball Gears Up For Highly Efficient Tennessee Defense

NASHVILLE – There will be an intriguing clash of play styles on the floor of Memorial Gymnasium Saturday as No. 19 Vanderbilt takes on its in-state rival in Tennessee. While there is plenty of outside noise about the intensity of this game and the stakes that are surrounding the game, the thing to watch out for the most is how Vanderbilt matches up against a rugged Tennessee defense.

The Commodores like to play fast and generate plenty of offense while doing it. Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington has implemented his offensive system well and the results have shown. Vanderbilt is 12th in college basketball in offensive efficiency, per KenPom. It averages 88.1 points per game and Vanderbilt is a team where scoring below 80 is quite rare.

Contrast that with its arch rival Tennessee. The Volunteers are 14th in the country in defensive efficiency, which is second-best in the SEC behind Florida. Tennessee also runs an offense that works at a much slower pace, just the 269th fastest team in basketball.

The game within the game Saturday is going to be how a fast-paced, high-powered Vanderbilt team goes about finding vulnerabilities and holes in a stout Volunteer defense. Tennessee comes into the game red hot, winning seven of its last eight and not allowing a team to score more than 66 since it played at Kentucky Feb. 7.

“They don’t make mistakes. They’re positionally in the right spot. They make everything go through them and over them. They do get steals, they do things like that. But if you watch them, their technique is right on. It’s hard to earn easy baskets,” Byington said.

Tennessee has done a good job all season of holding its opponents below their offensive season averages. Against a high-powered Alabama team, the Volunteers forced the Crimson Tide to shoot just 6-for-26 from the three-point line. Shotmaking is going to be a crucial part of the game. If Vanderbilt finds open looks, it needs to hit them because the Commodores cannot expect to get many easy shots up.

But what Vanderbilt will have to find a way to combat is Tennessee’s rebounding ability. Tennessee outrebounds its opponents by an average of 12 per game, including having an +8 rebound margin on the defensive glass. Given how Vanderbilt has had its struggles this season rebounding the ball, this is likely not a game where the Commodores can walk into home arena expecting to outrebound Tennessee.

What Vanderbilt needs to do is to just hold its own on the boards. It does not have to necessarily win the rebound battle, it has to do just enough.

“They box out, they get back in transition, they do a good job of covering you in different places. You watch film of them, you’re trying to find angles and ways to score, but it’s difficult,” Byington said.

The way Vanderbilt can combat that is turning defense into offense, getting out into transition before Tennessee can set its defense up. Luckily for Vanderbilt, it will get guard Duke Miles back in the lineup after missing the past three weeks due to a knee injury.

Miles as well as Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner are a dynamic duo on both the offense and defensive ends of the floor. Both guys have the ability to apply pressure to opponents and force turnovers, which are prime opportunities to create easy scoring opportunities. And that is precisely what the two are going to need to do if Vanderbilt wants the best chance to win.

The addition of Miles back to the team is a big boost for Vanderbilt heading into the game. Over the six games Miles has missed, Vanderbilt has had to find other ways to win and other guys have had to step up. While there have been other guys that have given productive minutes, the backcourt depth for Vanderbilt has seemed and looked thin as time has gone on.

Miles strengthens Vanderbilt at the guard position and will look to help lead his team to victory Saturday as Vanderbilt and Tennessee tipoff at 1 p.m. CT.

