Vanderbilt Basketball Gets First Class of 2021 Commitment

Vanderbilt basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse secured his first commitment for the class of 2021 on Wednesday evening with the announcement that Peyton Daniels has chosen the Commodores.

A point guard, Daniels who hails from Tri-Cities High School in East Point, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, stands 6'2" 175-pounds and is the No. 119 overall prospect in his class, and the No.23 player at his position.

The 247 Sports composite ranks him #109 overall, #17 at his position. Daniels chose Vanderbilt over others from Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, and Ole Miss.

Daniels will join a likely crowded backcourt with Scottie Pippen Jr. entering his junior season along with Tyrin Lawrence. The latter will be a sophomore and Issac McBride becoming eligible after sitting out the coming season.

Having a deep and talented roster in the backcourt is a good problem to have for Stackhouse, regardless.

While there is more work to be done, getting the first commitment for the class on the board could be a boost for recruiting moving forward.

It's early, but Daniels commitment has the Commodores currently ranked No.37 overall, and No.6 in the SEC according to the latest ranking from Rivals.com.

