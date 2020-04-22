Vanderbilt Basketball Lands Commitment From In-State Big Man

The Vanderbilt Commodores are still hard at work on the recruiting trail as head coach Jerry Stackhouse and his staff received another commitment on Thursday when Akeem Odusipe announced his decision for Vanderbilt via social media.

Odusipe, a 6'9" 220 center from Knoxville Catholic School in Knoxville, is ranked as the No.23 center prospect in the Class of 2020 by Rivals and No.344 nationally and the No.51 center according to 247.

Originally from Nigeria, Odusipe is still learning the game of basketball. Still, the athleticism is present, and it is also likely that he might not be done growing and could surpass his current height before his time at Vanderbilt concludes.

Oduspie becomes the third recruit to join the Commodores following commitments from Tyrin Lawrence and Myles Stute.

The Commodores are also expected to sign Kansas transfer Issac McBride who has verbally committed to the Commodores along with DJ Harvey and Quinton Millora-Brown, who will join the roster next season.

Based on numbers, the Commodores now have one scholarship remaining and are likely to add another inside presence to the roster if possible. Dylan Cardwell, a 6'10" center from Powder Springs, Ga. and 6'7" William Jeffrees of Erie, Pa. are the leading candidates to fill that spot based on recruiting expert projections.

Of the two, Cardwell is considered to be highest on the Commodores and could make a decision known soon. He would be an excellent addition alongside the returning Clevon Brown and Ejike Obinna and today's addition of Odusipe.

A three-star recruit, Odusipe, held offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Maryland, and West Virginia. Still, interestingly enough, he was not offered by Tennessee even though he prepped in Knoxville.

The addition of Odusipe moves the Commodores to No.51 in the nation, ahead of both South Carolina and Ole Miss from within the conference.