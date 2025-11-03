Vanderbilt Basketball Lands Commitment from Mavrick Hawkins
NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt basketball has landed a commitment from 2026 guard Mavrick Hawkins, he announced Monday.
Hawkins is a class of 2026 guard from The Pembrooke School in Kansas City, Missouri. His only other Division-I offer was from Missouri-Kansas City. He is unrated by 247 Sports and Rivals. His father Jeff Hawkins played at Kansas.
Vanderbilt appears to be drawn to Hawkins' off the bounce scoring ability, composure with the ball in his hands and standout athleticism. Hawkins appears to have a rare maturity as a ball handler for someone his age and could fit well within Mark Byington's multiple-ballhandler, up-tempo offense.
"Mavrick is a cool-handed floor general with an explosive edge. A high-IQ point guard who can score from all three levels and gfacilitate with flair, blending control and aggression like a savvy pro," a local evaluator said. "His jumper is smooth and automatic, his reads come fast, and his on-ball defense is fierce. Mavrick knows when to slow it down and when to push the tempo and that ability to play with pace, pick apart defenders, and create for others makes him a true difference-maker."
Hawkins averaged 18.5 points, 4.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game in his junior high school season and will look to build on it with a strong senior campaign before joining Vanderbilt in the summer.
The 6-foot-2 guard is Vanderbilt's fourth commit in the class of 2026. The Commodores already held commitments from four-stars Ethan Mgbako, Jackson Sheffield and Anthony Brown.