Three Keys and A Prediction: Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest

Vanderbilt basketball travels to Winston Salem on Saturday as Mark Byington's team looks to move to 12-0 for the first time since 2007-2008 and to be within one game of an undefeated non-conference play.

The Demon Deacons are 9-3 on the season and appear to be Steve Forbes' best team as Wake Forest's head coach, though. Vanderbilt will have to be sharp to enter its Christmas break with a win.

Here's what it has to do to leave Winston Salem with a win and its signature post-win milkshakes.

Get back to form

Vanderbilt is 2-0 in the last two games, but hasn’t been anywhere near its best since it tore apart SMU on Dec. 3.

The Vanderbilt team that’s been among the best in the country at running good, efficient offense hasn’t shot it as well as usual and has made too many sloppy mistakes. Byington says it’s encouraging that his team has found its way into two wins–notably a road win against Memphis–without its best, yet he’s likely a little anxious to see whether the result will turn if his team doesn’t get back to form on Sunday.

Wake Forest took No. 1 Michigan to the wire, did the same to Texas Tech and beat Memphis. It’s good enough to beat Vanderbilt if the Commodores have an off day–particularly in Winston Salem. More than anything, Vanderbilt needs to demonstrate that it’s still got it prior to an eight-day break.

Don’t play into Wake Forest’s hands

There will inevitably be plenty of possessions in Sunday’s game as a result of two teams that want to get out and run a bit, but Wake Forest can shorten the game a bit if it turns Vanderbilt over the way Memphis did.

Vanderbilt wasn’t all that sharp in its actions and didn’t get to run it at times because of a season-high 20 turnovers in Memphis. The good news for Byington’s team; it’s got a chance to rebound against a good team. The bad news; Wake Forest is a top 20 team in the country at forcing turnovers.

Byington said he was stunned at Vanderbilt’s poor reaction to Memphis’ ball pressure on Wednesday. Time for his team to return to form if it’s going to win on Sunday.

Get on the offensive glass

Wake Forest’s defense is 42nd in the country and is about as disruptive of a defense as there is in the ACC, but it has a glaring weakness.

The Demon Deacons are outside the top 200 in defensive rebounding and have the tendency to give up second-chance points on a well-defended possession. Vanderbilt’s physicality in the frontcourt–paricularly without Mason Nicholson proving to be much of a factor–appears to be the biggest question mark on its roster at this point, but it won’t be tested as much as it has been in other non-conference games because of Wake Forest’s deficiencies.

Vanderbilt has a chance to build in some wiggle room on the glass on Sunday.

Dec 17, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guards Frankie Collins (1) and Tyler Tanner (3) high five during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Prediction: Vanderbilt: 85, Wake Forest: 75

There will be points aplenty on Sunday in Winston Salem and Forbes’ guards will give his team a chance, but Vanderbilt appears to be more talented at most positions than Wake Forest is.

Vanderbilt’s history of rarely losing three in a row indicates that Byington’s team will look more like itself on Sunday, as well.