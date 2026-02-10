Vanderbilt Basketball Looks to Get Back on Track With Tough Road Trip: The Anchor

Vanderbilt basketball is in need of a win, but can it get it?

The Commodores are looking to steer its momentum back in the right direction after dropping their latest game to an Oklahoma team that was 1-9 in conference play entering the game. It was a game that Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said that it was not prepared properly for.

“We obviously didn’t prepare well and we weren’t ready to play. This was a team that we knew was good, but that message somehow didn’t get through,” Byington said postgame Saturday.

Now, Vanderbilt turns its focus to an Auburn team that is also looking for a big win to put on its tournament resume, The Tigers are coming off a home loss to their in-state rival in Alabama and dropped to 5-5 in conference play and 14-9 overall.

Now, just one game separates the two teams in the SEC standings. But Neville Arena has not been too kind of an atmosphere to Vanderbilt as of late. Vanderbilt has not won in Auburn since 2016 and has only beaten the Tigers one time in the last nine meetings.

This is the 150th meeting between Vanderbilt and Auburn. Vanderbilt holds a 90-59 advantage all-time. Tipoff between the Commodores and the Tigers is set for 6 p.m. CT tonight.

Former Vanderbilt pitcher Jake Eder made the Washington Nationals spring training roster, the organization announced on Twitter/X Monday.

Vanderbilt women’s basketball jumped up two spots in the latest women’s college basketball AP Top 25. The Commodores went up from No. 7 to No. 5.

After dropping four spots to No. 19 in the latest men’s basketball rankings, Vanderbilt men’s basketball is a 3.5-point underdog on the road against Auburn Tuesday night as it look to get back in the win column.

Monday’s Commodores Results

No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball beat No. 10 Oklahoma 102-86

Tuesday’s Commodores Schedule

No. 19 Vanderbilt men’s basketball at Auburn, 6 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

