Vanderbilt Basketball Loses Another Player to the Portal

For the second consecutive day, Vanderbilt men’s basketball has lost one of its players to the transfer portal.

According to reports by On3 Sports, Vanderbilt wing Tyler Harris will enter the transfer portal after spending his junior season with the Commodores. In his time in Nashville, Harris averaged 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game.

Harris played in 30 of Vanderbilt’s 36 games this season and started in two of the games. Harris’ season started off well by playing significant minutes and making an early impact on the Commodores’ hot start to the season, but was unable to find a solid role in head coach Mark Byington’s rotation as the season wore on through conference play.

Harris scored a season-high 17 points in Vanderbilt’s win over Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 12 and played a critical role in the Commodores’ dominant road victory at Wake Forest on Dec. 21 with 14 points.

Harris transferred to Vanderbilt from Washington in between his sophomore and junior seasons, where he started 27 games for the Huskies and averaged 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds. Now, Harris will look to find a new home where he hopes to make an instant impact.

Harris is now the third Vanderbilt player to enter the transfer portal. Freshman Jaylon Dean-Vines entered over the weekend while guard George Kimble III went into the portal Monday night after not seeing game action during the 2025-2026 season due to injury.

With Harris now gone, another spot opens up on the roster. Byington will need to find guards to replace Duke Miles and Kimble and will now find an impact player at the guard or wing position that can play a meaningful role in the rotation.

Additionally, Byington and his staff will need to find guys that can replace their big men departures in Devin McGlockton and Jalen Washington. Vanderbilt could be in for a busy time in the portal over the next two weeks until the portal closes April 20.

The key piece that the offseason centers around, though, is the Tyler Tanner decision. Whichever Tanner decides will have a significant impact on the outlook for the 2026-2027 season and how the rotation will look.

Vanderbilt is looking to construct a roster that will lead to another trip to the NCAA Tournament, but this time with a deeper run. Byington has led the Commodores to two straight NCAA Tournament appearances, including the Round of 32 trip that they went on this past season.