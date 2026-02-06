Vanderbilt Basketball Notebook: Tanner's Magic, Frankie Collins Update, The Turning Point

NASHVILLE—The panic would set in for a number of young guards in college basketball, but Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner appears to be at home as he rounds the shoulder outside the 3-point line and sees a defender out hedging a ballscreen.

Tanner appears to have as deep a repertoire as anyone upon the arrival of a temporary double team on the perimeter. The Vanderbilt guard can split it, he can keep flowing out of it and he can often find a way to create something. He seemingly rarely has to back out of it and seemingly turns it over even less frequently out of ball pressure, even if he does turn it over once and awhile.

In some ways, the repetitive situation is a testament to Tanner’s fearlessness. The idea that a turnover may be looming as a result of the hedge never outweighs the idea that he can generate a play.

“Something that I think I’ve gotten better at this year is pick and roll reads,” Tanner told Vandy on SI. “That’s something I knew I needed to get better at and being more aggressive, taking more risks. I think it’s helped me play better.”

Tanner has taken perhaps the biggest step forward of any guard in the country and has increased his scoring output from 5.6 points to 17.8 points an outing. The Vanderbilt guard was named to the midseason top 10 list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this week.

The rise has come on the back of Tanner developing an increased level of confidence. How do you cut up a hedge just about every time you see it? Confidence appears to be just about the only answer. Don’t forget about improved fundamental ability, though.

“My coaches always tell me to attack that top hip,” Tanner said. If a big’s coming out, try to attack him, either draw a foul, or get around him. And that opens up so much.”

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner (3) celebrates with Frankie Collins (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SMU Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt won 88-69. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An update on Frankie Collins

Collins has been out since mid December with a meniscus injury and while he’s been medically cleared–Mark Byington said Saturday–and has practiced, he isn't necessarily a lock to return to the lineup on Saturday against Oklahoma.

The Vanderbilt point guard has returned to the practice floor, but a return to the practice floor will require Collins’ body to respond well to live action–particularly in the form of a lack of swelling, Vandy on SI learned. Collins likely won’t be fully right for awhile, but if Vanderbilt can find a way to keep his swelling down, he’s got a chance to return to the lineup sooner rather than later.

“We just got to get him going,” Byington said. Hopefully this bye week’s the one, but he’s got to push himself and get ready.”

Vanderbilt has found a way to make the best of its situation without Collins, but it could use his ability as a floor general as well as his point of attack defense. In a way, Collins’ return to the lineup could take enough off of Tanner’s plate to truly unlock him again.

Perhaps that return could come Saturday against Oklahoma. The SEC availability report will be released Friday night.

Vanderbilt sells out against Tennessee

If there was anything that could've demonstrated the scope of this program's revival under Byington, this is it.

Vanderbilt won't have many empty seats as it takes on Tennessee and it's not only because the Vols are in town. Get your popcorn ready for Jaylen Carey's return.

Memorial magic is waiting ⚓️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Q8gUW17qmj — Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) February 6, 2026

A turning point of sorts

Vanderbilt didn’t appear to be outwardly energized as it went into Fayetteville and turned in what Byington called an "embarrassing" outing against Arkansas, but it was as it boarded the bus as well as the plane home.

That outing appeared to be the low point this group needed, the low point that propelled it into change. Vanderbilt knew it had to be better on the defensive end. It knew that it had to come together with a different level of intensity when it took the floor again.

“I think after the Arkansas loss we really took that one personal,” Vanderbilt big man Jalen Washington told Vandy on SI. “We had lost three in the row, and we knew we had to make a huge emphasis on playing defense. So in practice we just had a huge chip on our shoulders, even going at each other, just about being better on defense and keeping other teams from scoring and making it hard for them.”

Vanderbilt’s intentionality has resulted in it going on a three-game winning streak and finding itself as the SEC’s third-most efficient defense instead of the league’s last-place defense.

Time to see how long this group can keep it going.