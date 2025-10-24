Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9
We have a big game in the SEC set for Week 9 college football action.
No. 15 Missouri is set to take on No. 10 Vanderbilt in a game between two teams who are coming off impressive Week 8 victories. Missouri took down Auburn in overtime and Vanderbilt beat LSU. Now, the winner of this game is going to be in a great spot to potentially secure a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this conference showdown.
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Missouri +3 (-115)
- Vanderbilt -3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Missouri +130
- Vanderbilt -155
Total
- OVER 52.5 (-110)
- UNDER 52.5 (-110)
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 25
- Game Time: 3:30 pm ET
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Missouri Record: 6-1
- Vanderbilt Record: 6-1
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Missouri is 9-2-1 ATS in its last 12 games
- The OVER is 8-4 in Missouri's last 12 games
- Vanderbilt is 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. Missouri
- Missouri is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 road games
- The OVER is 6-3 in Vanderbilt's last nine games
- The UNDER is 8-3 in the last 11 meetings between these two teams
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Key Player to Watch
- Diego Pavia, QB - Vanderbilt
Diego Pavia saw the biggest jump in Heisman Trophy odds amongst any candidates after Week 8. His odds jumped from 50-1, up to +700, which is the fourth best odds to win the award behind Fernando Mendoza (+340), Ty Simpson (+350), and Julian Sayin (+400). Pavia has thrown for 1,569 yards, 15 touchdowns, and only four interceptions this season.
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
The OVER is 8-4 in Missouri's last 12 games and 6-3 in Vanderbilt's last nine games, and I think we're going to see another high-scoring affair on Saturday. Vanderbilt's offense has been one of the best in the country this season, ranking fourth in adjusted EPA per play, but they've struggled defensively, ranking 109th in opponent adjusted EPA per play.
The two offenses in this game also rank close to the top in the country in success rate. Vanderbilt is second at 52.2% and Missouri is 12th at 48.4%.
Let's sit back and root for points in this SEC showdown.
Pick: OVER 52.5 (-110) via DraftKings
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!