Vanderbilt Basketball, Ole Miss to Swap Home Games

Vanderbilt will be staying home in Nashville this weekend instead of hitting the road for this weekend’s basketball game.

In an announcement put out late Tuesday morning, Vanderbilt’s game against Ole Miss has been moved from its original location in Oxford, Mississippi to Nashville as the two schools have decided to swap home games as a result of the inclement weather in the state of Mississippi.

A week ago, there was a winter storm that hit millions of Americans across the southeast in both the Oxford, Mississippi and Nashville, Tennessee areas. With ice still prevalent around the state of Mississippi, Vanderbilt will be hosting Ole Miss at 5 p.m. CT Saturday in Memorial Gymnasium before the Commodores go to Ole Miss March 4.

With the schedule adjustment is gives Vanderbilt three consecutive home games between Tuesday’s win over Kentucky, this weekend and Vanderbilt’s next game at home against Oklahoma on Feb. 7

The negative side for Vanderbilt with the schedule configuration is that the Commodores end the regular season with a three-game road trip to Kentucky on Feb. 28, Ole Miss on March 4 and at Tennessee March 7. Therefore, Vanderbilt will now host its final home game of the season Feb. 25 against Georgia.

Vanderbilt is coming off back-to-back dominating wins over Mississippi State and Kentucky where the Commodores looked much more like themselves before they lost three in a row. Vanderbilt is now 18-3 and is currently in a prime position for a top four spot in the SEC.

The game being moved to Nashville Saturday is an opportunity for Vanderbilt to continue its winning ways and a chance to continue to climb back to the top of the SEC standings. As of now, Vanderbilt only sits a game-and-a-half back from Texas A&M for the top spot in the conference as SEC play hits the midpoint this weekend.

Vanderbilt has gotten back on track over the past week by winning with its defense. In the 88-56 victory over Mississippi State, Vanderbilt came away with 11 takeaways in the first half to run away from the Bulldogs early. Tuesday night against Kentucky, Vanderbilt forced 14 turnovers while forcing the Wildcats to shoot just 32 percent as the Commodores went onto win 80-55.

“I think it was some areas where we did it really well,” Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington said of his team’s defensive performance after the Kentucky win. “They do a good job of reading in a dribble handoff action. I thought we did a good job of pushing them out in those actions.”

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: