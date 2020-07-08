Vanderbilt Basketball Recruit Blogs For SI All-American

M.J. Rice is one of the top prospects in the class of 2022. He's received offers from all across the college basketball nation, including one from Vanderbilt and head coach Jerry Stackhouse.

Rice recently agreed to write a blog for Sports Illustrated All-American chronicling most everything imaginable as a basketball recruit.

In introducing the Rice blog, All-American wrote this to fans about the high school star.

"M.J. Rice is an elite shooting guard in the 2022 class who combines elite athleticism, brute strength and scoring ability on all three levels. Last season, Rice was pumping in 25 points, nine rebounds and two assists a game for Durham (N.C.) Academy before tearing his ACL in December. That production has everyone from Duke to Kentucky to Louisville to Texas Tech to Pittsburgh, among many others, all in hot pursuit. Now at Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.), Rice has agreed to give SI All-American exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his road back to recovery to intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog."

At 6'5" 210-pounds, it is clear that Rice has the physical tools to excel at the college level. To prove that, 247 Sports composite rankings list Rice as the No. 22 overall player nationally. He is also the No. 6 small forward and as the No. 2 player in the state of Virginia for his class.

While there is still time for his recruitment to play out, Rice's stock seems destined to continue to rise.

Commodore fans might enjoy reading about Rice, in his own words this season as he shares what the recruitment process is like, among other things.

Stackhouse is recruiting at a high level in his third recruiting class when you consider that Duke, Kentucky, Virginia, and Texas Tech, among others, are hot on the trail for Rice.

That should be an encouraging thing for Commodore basketball fans. Now he just needs to close the deal.

