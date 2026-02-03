Vanderbilt Basketball Shooting Guard Up For National Award

Another one of Vanderbilt men’s basketball’s major contributors is up for a national award this season.

Vanderbilt guard Duke Miles has made the midseason top 10 for the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year, announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Tuesday. Miles has been one of the most productive and impactful players on Vanderbilt’s roster this season. Miles has averaged 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and three assists per game this year and has helped the Commodores achieve a 19-3 record.

Similar to his teammate Tyler Tanner, Miles has been more than just an offensive weapon. Miles has been a defensive standout for head coach Mark Byington this year as well. In Vanderbilt’s 88-56 win over Mississippi State on Jan. 24, Miles came up with seven steals against the Bulldogs. It was the most steals in a game a Commodore has come up with since James Strong in 1998.

Miles helped Vanderbilt win an early season tournament championship at the Battle 4 Atlantis in late November. Miles was named the tournament MVP for his efforts during the three-game tournament run.

Miles transferred to Vanderbilt in the offseason from Oklahoma. Miles was in search of an offensive system that he felt fit him best, and has since found a home in Byington’s system in Nashville. Miles looks and feels comfortable in the offense at Vanderbilt and the fruits of the work he has put in has been on display throughout the season.

Miles has been out the past two games with a knee injury. Miles received what Byington called a “clean up” knee surgery the day after the Commodores beat Kentucky 80-55 on Jan. 27. There is not a date set for his return yet. The Commodores are currently in their midweek bye at a great time. Vanderbilt is hoping it can use the week off to continue to get healthy between Miles and Frankie Collins.

The top 10 finalists for the award will be narrowed down to the final five by mid-March and the winner of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be announced before Final Four weekend.

Here are the 10 players that could win the award.

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Nominees

Brayden Burries, Arizona

Cameron Carr, Baylor

Richie Saunders, BYU

Isaiah Evans, Duke

Emanuel Sharp, Houston

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Solo Ball, UConn

Duke Miles, Vanderbilt

John Blackwell, Wisconsin

