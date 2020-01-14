Vanderbilt Basketball Signee Myles Stute Earns McDonald's A-A Nomination

Being named to participate in the McDonald's High School All-American game is quite the honor, so being nominated to even be considered for a spot in the game is also an honor.

That's where Vanderbilt men's basketball signee Myles Stute finds himself. The 6'5" small forward from Washington D.C. is one of 900 high school seniors from around the nation nominated for consideration to participate in the game scheduled to take place April 1, 2020, at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Stute along with two of his Gonzaga College High School teammates are among those receiving nominations from their head coaches or athletic directors.

Being nominated does not mean that Stute will be selected to participate in the game, but it is the first step toward being eligible to be selected.

ESPN ranks Stute as the 28th best small forward in the class of 2020. He is currently the only player signed or committed to join the Commodores next season.

The Commodores need an infusion of talent into the program for head coach Jerry Stackhouse as it is likely that with the season-ending injury suffered by star forward Aaron Nesmith will hasten his decision to leave early for the NBA.

There are five other players who have shown interest in the Commodores, but getting them signed remains part of the process for Stackhouse.