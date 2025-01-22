Vanderbilt Commodores Women's Basketball Star Claims USBWA Weekly Award
The Vanderbilt Commodores are on fire after their recent win against their long-standing rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers.
Freshman guard, Mikayla Blakes, led the team to victory with a final tip-in as time expired on the clock, allowing the Commodores to take home a 71-70 win. Blakes contributed an impressive 23 points during the game.
Needless to say, Memorial Gymnasium was roaring with excitement on Sunday evening as this was their first win against the Tennessee Volunteers in several years.
Following this incredible feat, Blakes has received a well-deserved USBWA honor.
On Jan. 21, it was announced that she has been named the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week, which gets awarded to the nation's top Division 1 freshman.
This achievement marks the second time a Commodore has earned a USBWA weekly award this season, according to the official Vanderbilt site.
Sophomore forward Khamil Pierre was the first player to receive an honor this season after being named one of the Ann Meyers Drysdale National Players of the Week in mid-December.
"Hitting game winner and picking up national awards," the Vanderbilt Women's Basketball team posted on X. "Congrats to @mikaylablakes on being named @USBWA Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week!!!"
For this recognition, standing alongside the seemingly unstoppable Blakes, is guard Britt Prince from Nebraska.
The talented freshman continues producing great results on the court. This season, she has started in all 19 games and is averaging 20.2 points per game, some of which were made during nail-biting moments.
Blakes is expected to show more of her magic during Vanderbilt's upcoming game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday, Jan. 23.
It will be interesting to see if the Commodores can keep up the momentum that they've been showing on the court lately.