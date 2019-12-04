Vanderbilt Defeats Buffalo At Home 90 - 76

The Vanderbilt Commodores hosted the Buffalo Bulls in Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tn.

Vanderbilt gets the bounce back home win against Buffalo with a score of 90 - 76 to move to 6 - 2 on the season. Vanderbilt took the lead with 5:15 left in the first half and never surrendered it. Saben Lee leads the Commodores with 25 points off the bench, and Scottie Pippen Jr. leads the Commodores in assists with five.

Buffalo started the night out with scoring first, then carried on a 10 to 1 run through the first 5 minutes of the first half. At the 11 minute mark is when the Commodores got the momentum back in their favor when Saben Lee tied it up at 17 - 17. Lee seemed to be a big spark off the bench for Jerry Stackhouse and the Commodores, as he had 13 points off the bench.

Vanderbilt didn't take their first lead until the eighth minute in the first half with a Jordan Wright layup. With 3:30 left in the first half Vanderbilt had widened their lead to 37-30.

Clevon Brown ended the first half with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to move the Commodores to their largest lead of the first half 47 - 34.

Vanderbilt started the second half with the ball and a quick bucket to move the Commodores to a 49 - 34 lead.

With 16:37 left in the second half, Vanderbilt widened their lead to 53 - 40 with a Clevon Brown layup, which gave Brown 10 points on the night.

Vanderbilt got into foul trouble early with 13:38 left in the second half, when Aaron Nesmith got called on a personal foul that put Buffalo in the bonus.

At the 10:26 minute mark, Saben Lee extended the Commodore lead with a three-point play to make the score 72 - 52.

With 7:21 left in the second half Buffalo head coach, Jim Whitsell tried to turn up the heat with full-court pressure, but a good pass from Vanderbilt's Scottie Pippen Jr. to a Maxwell Evans layup made the score 80 - 60.

With 2:04 left in the second half Vanderbilt's Jerry Stackhouse made a platoon swap, putting in bench players to finish out their matchup with Buffalo

Vanderbilt Defeats Buffalo 90 - 76 to move to 6-2 on the season.

Vanderbilt's next matchup will be at home against Liberty on December 14th at 7 pm.