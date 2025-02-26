Vanderbilt Has to Chance to Improve SEC Tournament Seeding in Final Week
By this time next week, Vanderbilt will begin its play at the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greenville, S.C. and the final two regular season games could help the Commodores improve their seeding.
Vanderbilt (19-9, 6-8 SEC) has the same record as Mississippi State and both teams are tied for tied for ninth place in the SEC standings. The Bulldogs, however, face a tougher end to the season. They’ll host newly-minted No. 1 Texas (27-2, 13-1 SEC) on Thursday and end the season on the road at Auburn (12-15, 3-11 SEC) on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Commodores will end their season against Texas A&M (10-16, 3-11 SEC) and Missouri (13-16, 2-12 SEC). If they win can both of those games and Texas avoids an upset loss to the Bulldogs, the Commodores will head into the SEC Tournament as the No. 9 seed.
That won’t give Vanderbilt a first-round bye but will have them square off against the No. 16 seed (which is currently Arkansas with a 9-20, 2-12 SEC record).
But for that to happen, the Commodores will have to hold up their end of the bargain and that starts Thursday night at home against Texas A&M. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including tv listings:
How to Watch: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt
Who: Texas A&M (10-16, 3-11 SEC) at Vanderbilt (19-9, 6-8 SEC)
When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, February 27
Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network+
Radio: 94.9 The Fan
Series: Texas A&M leads the all-time series, 10-7
Last meeting: Vanderbilt won 49-45 in College Station, Texas (February 15, 2024)
Last time out, Commodores: lost to No. 6 South Carolina, 82-54
Last time out, Gamecocks: lost to Mississippi State, 81-55