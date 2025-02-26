Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Has to Chance to Improve SEC Tournament Seeding in Final Week

Vanderbilt has a chance to improve its SEC Tournament seeding in the final week of the regular season that starts Thursday night against Texas A&M.

Taylor Hodges

Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes (1) rushes past South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) during the second quarter at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.
Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes (1) rushes past South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) during the second quarter at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By this time next week, Vanderbilt will begin its play at the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greenville, S.C. and the final two regular season games could help the Commodores improve their seeding.

Vanderbilt (19-9, 6-8 SEC) has the same record as Mississippi State and both teams are tied for tied for ninth place in the SEC standings. The Bulldogs, however, face a tougher end to the season. They’ll host newly-minted No. 1 Texas (27-2, 13-1 SEC) on Thursday and end the season on the road at Auburn (12-15, 3-11 SEC) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Commodores will end their season against Texas A&M (10-16, 3-11 SEC) and Missouri (13-16, 2-12 SEC). If they win can both of those games and Texas avoids an upset loss to the Bulldogs, the Commodores will head into the SEC Tournament as the No. 9 seed.

That won’t give Vanderbilt a first-round bye but will have them square off against the No. 16 seed (which is currently Arkansas with a 9-20, 2-12 SEC record).

But for that to happen, the Commodores will have to hold up their end of the bargain and that starts Thursday night at home against Texas A&M. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including tv listings:

How to Watch: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

Who: Texas A&M (10-16, 3-11 SEC) at Vanderbilt (19-9, 6-8 SEC)

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, February 27

Where: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network+

Radio: 94.9 The Fan

Series: Texas A&M leads the all-time series, 10-7

Last meeting: Vanderbilt won 49-45 in College Station, Texas (February 15, 2024)

Last time out, Commodores: lost to No. 6 South Carolina, 82-54

Last time out, Gamecocks: lost to Mississippi State, 81-55

Taylor Hodges
Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

