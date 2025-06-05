Vanderbilt Hires Brady Welsh As Director Of Men’s Basketball Performance
Vanderbilt men’s basketball announced the hiring of Brady Welsh as the director of men’s basketball performance Tuesday.
Welsh will be in charge of strength and conditioning for the Commodores. Recently the strength and conditioning coach for Kentucky the past two seasons, Welsh has also made stops at Purdue, Illinois and Temple.
“Brady’s position is extremely important to the success of our basketball team and we are lucky to have one of the best in the country at Vanderbilt,” said Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington. “He has tremendous experience impacting successful athletes and maximizing their careers. Our players will love his enthusiasm and the energy he brings every day.”
In addition to his time at Kentucky the past couple of years, Welsh spent ample time training Houston Rockets Rookie and former Kentucky basketball standout Reed Shappard.
Now a part of Vanderbilt, Welsh is striving to build a team of discipline as he joins Byington’s staff.
“I’m honored to join the Vanderbilt basketball program alongside Coach Byington and his staff and contribute to its tradition of excellence,” Welsh said. “My aim is to elevate our performance through comprehensive, evidence-based decision making. Our program’s goal is to foster resiliency, discipline and success through togetherness, hard work and consistency.”
In his time with Purdue, Welsh oversaw the performance program for head coach Matt Painter that included the creation of a new performance center that featured a nutrition center.
Before his two years of being the director of basketball sports performance at Temple, Welsh was the strength and conditioning coach for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and began his strength and conditioning coaching career as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Illinois.
Welsh has plenty of experience coaching college standouts who made a name for themselves in their collegiate careers. Over the course of his career, Welsh has had the opportunity to be a strength and conditioning coach for players like Oscar Tshiebwe, Zach Edey, Anfernee Simmons, Jaden Ivey, Meyers Leonard, Terrance Shannon, Josh Green, Rob Dillingham and Jarrett Allen and former Vanderbilt star Luke Kornet. Both Tshiebwe and Edey went on to win a Wooden Award in their college careers, given to the most outstanding player in college basketball.
Vanderbilt is coming off a 20-13 season where the Commodores made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 as a 10-seed. Though Vanderbilt’s season came to an end in the Round of 64 with a 59-56 loss to 7-seed Saint Mary’s, the ‘Dores made strides in a competitive SEC as they finished ninth in one of the toughest conferences in college basketball in recent memory.