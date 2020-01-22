CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Vanderbilt Hosts Alabama Basketball Tonight

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores will look to bounce back from Saturday's disaster when the host the Alabama Crimson Tide in an 8 pm tipoff inside Memorial Gym. 

The Commodores dropped their fourth conference game of the season and 23rd consecutive dating back to last season in their 66-45 loss to Tennessee, but that wasn't the worst part. The Commodores went 0-25 from three-point range and saw their streak of 1,080 consecutive games with a made three come to an end at the hands of their most bitter rivals. 

Just how do the Commodores bounce back from that? Bye winning! That solves most everything.  

The Tide roll into Memorial with a 10-7 overall record, 3-2 in SEC play with losses to Florida and Kentucky, but with an upset win over then, 5th ranked Auburn along with victories over Mississippi State and Missouri.  

If there is hope in the numbers for the Commodores, it's that both Bama's conference losses were on the road. They are 3-0 in SEC play inside Coleman Coliseum.     

Under first-year head coach Nate Oats, the Tide average 83.5 ppg, good for third-best in the nation. Defensively they allow opponents to average 77.6 per contest. 

Since the loss of Aaron Nesmith, the Commodores scoring defense has risen, allowing opponents to average 74.1 per game for the season.  

Bama brings four players scoring in double figures into this game, lead by sophomore guard Kira Lewis Jr. who averages 16.4 ppg. Fellow guard, John Petty Jr. is a dynamic shooter and playmaker capable of taking over games. He is averaging 16.3 ppg while Jaden Shackleford (12.2) and Herbert Jones (10.1) round out the top scorers.  

This game will again be a test for the undermanned Commodores as the Tide have a deep bench with eight players averaging double-figure minutes per game and a ninth player just under that mark per game. 

Petty, at 6'5" is the Tide's leading rebounder, collecting 7.2 per game and is shooting just under 50% at 47.5 from three-point range. Lewis leads the visitors in both assists (4.6) and steals (1.8) per game. 

Perimeter defense against Petty and stopping dribble penetration will both be keys if the Commodores are to snap the four-game losing streak in conference and earn their first league win of the season. 

The Tide are a guard dominated team, with Jones providing the bulk of the work inside, and while the Commodores have struggled at times with big bodies inside, Jones is not that type player. At 6'7" 205, he is a long, lean athlete with great leaping ability. He will still pose a challenge for Vanderbilt inside but is not a space-eater. 

Tipoff is set for 8 pm and can be seen on the SEC Network. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Alabama Edition

The Alabama Crimson Tide pay a visit to Memorial Gym tonight and here are some quick hitters on the game.

Greg Arias

Kalijah Lipscomb Shares His Story At Senior Bowl

Now former Vanderbilt Commodores star wide receiver Kalijah Lipscomb is participating in the Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, Al. and on Tuesday he spoke with a local radio station covering the game.

Greg Arias

Speculation Growing On Vanderbilt Commit Donovan Kaufman

The latest on Vanderbilt football recruit Donovan Kaufman and where he stands at the moment with his commitment to the Commodores.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Officially Announces Addition Of Udeze To Football Staff

The Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Derek Mason made it official on Tuesday with the announcement of the addition of Kenechi Udeze to the staff as linebackers coach.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Recruiting Report: Dylan Cardwell

Recruiting will be a key for head coach Jerry Stackhouse and the Vanderbilt Commodores. Here we take a look at one of the top prospects on their list.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Set To Add Former NFL Player To Football Coaching Staff

According to reports, the Vanderbilt Commodores are adding former NFL first-round draft pick and current LSU analyst Kenechi Udeze to their coaching staff.

Greg Arias

Vandy Boys Earn Baseball America's Preseason #1 Ranking

The defending national champion Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team has been ranked number one in the nation ahead of the coming baseball season by Baseball America.

Greg Arias

"The Streak" Might Have Ended, But It Will Live On In Vanderbilt History

Every streak in the long history of sports has come to an end at some point. That doesn't make it feel any better for the players and fans who endure the end.

Greg Arias

Where To Go From Here For Stackhouse, Commodores Basketball

In the wake of another conference loss and the end of one of the most prideful things in Vanderbilt men's basketball history, where do the Commodores and head coach Jerry Stackhouse go next?

Greg Arias

Social Media Responds To Stackhouse Post-Game Comments On End Of Streak

The Vanderbilt Commodores streak of 1,080 consecutive games with a made three-point basket came to an end Saturday against Tennessee. But it was a comment from head coach Jerry Stackhouse that has social media abuzz.

Greg Arias