The Mind Games Behind Jaylen Carey’s Dominant Performance Against Texas
The mental aspect of games is just as important as the physical side. Whether it’s playing a certain song or behaving in a certain way, coaches and players are constantly looking for ways to improve their chances at winning.
Vanderbilt’s Jaylen Carey has a rather unique act he does to get inside the other teams’ heads. After making a big dunk or shot, Carey will run head-first into the padded stand for the hoop. In the Commodores’ 86-78 win against Texas, the Longhorns saw it plenty of times.
“It’s a little fear tactic,” Carey said in Saturday’s post-game press conference. “Make them back down, you know? Let y’all know that y'all are not crazy to me.”
Carey may seem crazy to opposing players, though, which served him well against Texas. Carey scored a career-high 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington seems to be OK with the show of emotion, too.
"I love positive emotion,” Byington said. “I don't know how you describe that one. I don't know if that's negative or positive, but he's in a zone out there. We've kind of got to set the tone and be a certain way. Everybody talks about height, but there's something to be said for a guy that's 260 pounds of muscle that can also battle like a football player out there too. We need him. He's important. We're not that deep there, but he kind of gives us a different personality with our whole entire team."
Vanderbilt fans should hope Carey stays in that zone with the Commodores’ next six games all being against ranked opponents. That slate of games starts Tuesday against current No. 1 Auburn, who will most likely fall from that top ranking after losing to No. 6 Florida on Saturday.