Vanderbilt Keeping Pace With Changing Landscape: The Anchor, February 12, 2025
College sports’ landscape is quickly changing and Vanderbilt is making sure it keeps pace with all of the changes.
As part of the Dare to Grow Campaign that is the university’s ongoing fundraising campaign, the school received a gift Mark H. Carter, BE’98, and his family to endow the men’s basketball head coaching position. The Commodores coach, Mark Byington, will become the first Mark H. Carter and Family Men’s Basketball Head Coach.
“We are grateful to Mark Carter and his family for an incredible gift that will outlive us all, serving Vanderbilt Athletics and student-athletes for generations to come,” said Candice Storey Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletic director. “At its core, Vanderbilt is about people who cherish this place, the community found here and the life-changing opportunities this university affords. From earning academic honors to cheering on Memorial Magic, Mark’s Vanderbilt experience helped launch him to success in business, community service and family. It is humbling to see him give back so that the best and brightest will realize their potential at Vanderbilt.”
Through the Vandy United initiative, the campaign has revolutionized Vanderbilt Athletics with transformational support for major facilities and operational enhancements, as well as amplifying support for scholarships and programs
According to the school’s press release announcing the gift, “The goal of an endowed coach or staff position is to ensure success continues for Vanderbilt student-athletes—past, present and future. These funds exist to meet the ongoing needs of Vanderbilt Athletics, while providing a lasting legacy.”
Commodores Quote of the Day
[Before playing Minnesota in 1924] “Men, those people in the stands out there haven’t heard of Southern football. When they think about the South, they think about the Civil War. They think about pain, suffering and death. Many people have no idea of what southern manhood is all about. Today we can show them. When your mothers looed on you sleeping in your cradles twenty years ago, they wondered when the time would come when you could bring honor to the South. That time has arrived.”- Dan McGugin
