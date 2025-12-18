Clark Lea Named Finalist For Another Coaching Award: The Anchor

Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea is up for another coaching award this season.

Wednesday afternoon, Lea was named a finalist for the 2025 Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Award by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl. Lea is a finalist alongside Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

The Bobby Dodd Trophy is given to the coach that has the most success on the field while demonstrating leadership, scholarship and integrity off the field. The finalists were selected by previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member. The award winner will be announced during the week leading up to the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl.

Earlier in the week, Lea won the 2025 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. Lea has been among the best coaches in the country, turning his program from a 2-10 team to a 10-2 team in a two-year span.

Lea’s use of the transfer portal and offseason recruiting has paid dividends for him and Vanderbilt football. Lea brought in guys like his star quarterback Diego Pavia to help transform the program.

What has also helped Lea get Vanderbilt to No. 13 in the country is seeing his vision and culture coming to fruition. When Lea took the head coaching job in December 2020, Lea had a vision of having a team with toughness, determination and an underdog mentality. In the past two seasons, Lea has coached his team to a combined 17-8 record. Vanderbilt’s 10 wins this season are the most in a season in program history.

