CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Vanderbilt Looking to win two in a row as they face Mississippi State

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt Commodores visit Starkville tonight to take on Mississippi State in an SEC contest that suddenly means more for both teams.

The Bulldogs (14-8, 5-4) are coming off a tough 80-72 road loss at Kentucky and are one-game behind Florida and two back of Kentucky, Auburn and LSU as they battle for seeding in the coming SEC tournament.     

With their upset of LSU, suddenly Vanderbilt finds themselves just one game back of Georgia, Ole Miss and Missouri in the conference standings and have a chance to climb out of the basement and improve their seeding in the tournament, but every single game now becomes important if they are to move up in the standings.  

State enters the contest averaging 73.5 ppg while allowing 66.2 per outing. They are a team capable of playing outstanding basketball, but at times they have suffered lapses in games that have cost them. 

Forward Reggie Perry and guard Tyson Carter power the Bulldogs as Perry averages a double-double for the season, netting 17.1 ppg and grabbing 10 rebounds per contest. Carter averages 13.2 ppg and leads the team in assists at 3.3 per game. 

Robert Woodard II (12.0) and Nick Weatherspoon (11.9) also average double figures for Ben Howland's squad. 

The Bulldogs are also a deep squad, sporting eight players who average in double-figure minutes per game, six of those average twenty-plus minutes per game. 

The Commodores have struggled against big, physical inside players this season, and Perry, at 6'10" 250-pounds is certainly that. Abdul Ado at 6'11" 255-pounds serves as the backup and averages just 5.6 ppg, but collects 7.0 rebounds per contest, giving State a nice combination in the middle.  

While Perry is scoring option number one and Carter number two, three of their top four scorers are guards, meaning that the COmmodores can match up with them more evenly than a team with three larger players.   

Perry will get his points, the Commodores don't have a player capable of stopping him, but if by committee they can at least keep him at his average, and then stop the others around him, they could find a way to victory.  

Head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who has been credited by John Calipari and Will Wade of late for his changing gameplans and looks he presents with the Commodores will, without doubt, have some new looks for State in this one. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Quick Hitter: Mississippi State Edition

Vanderbilt travels to Starkville tonight to battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs so here are some quick-hitter facts about the matchup.

Greg Arias

Three Commodores Headed to Indy for NFL Combine

The NFL will conduct its annual draft combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Feb. 24 through March 1 and three former Commodores will be participating.

Greg Arias

Stackhouse Talks Schemes Against LSU and what Might Happen the rest of the way

Jerry Stackhouse talked about building this team, schemes and what he sees for the rest of this season.

Greg Arias

Vandy Boys Preseason Pick to Repeat as SEC Champs

The SEC coaches have spoken and Vanderbilt is the pick to repeat as conference champs again this season.

Greg Arias

Freshman Commodores Becomes Heros in LSU win

Jordan Wright finished with a career-high 11 points in Vanderbilt's 99-90 upset of #18 LSU, and the Commodores needed every single one of them.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Tops 2020 NCBWA D-I Preseason Baseball Poll

Commodores sit atop another preseason ranking, this from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Greg Arias

Newsflash, Stackhouse can Coach the Game of Basketball, the Question is can he Recruit

Some Vanderbilt fans have questioned the coaching abilities of Jerry Stackhouse, so let's put that to rest and focus on the real question surrounding the Vanderbilt Commodores' first-year head coach.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Ends Record Losing Streak in 99-90 Upset of #18 LSU

The Vanderbilt Commodores got career-high scoring nights from Maxwell Evans, Saben Lee and Jordan Wright in a blistering 99-90 upset of 18th ranked LSU.

Greg Arias

Commodores wrap National Signing Day with five new Additions

National Signing Day is officially over for the Vanderbilt Commodores and there are five new additions to the roster for the 2020 season.

Greg Arias

Donovan Kaufman says yes to Vanderbilt

Long time Vanderbilt football commit Donovan Kaufman finally made his decision know today as he officially signed with Vanderbilt.

Greg Arias