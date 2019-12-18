VandyMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Vanderbilt Men Looking For First-Ever Win Against Loyola-Chicago

Greg Arias

The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team heads out west to take on the Loyola (Chicago) Ramblers Wednesday in the 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Talking Stick Resort Arena. 

Surprisingly enough, these schools have met three times on the hardwood and the Commodores are winless against the Ramblers, having lost all three matchups. 

This version of the Ramblers enters today's matchup against Vanderbilt with a 7-4 record with wins over UC-Davis, Saint Josephs, IUPUI, Old Dominion, Ball State, Quincy and Norfolk State. Their losses can at the hands of Furman, Coppin State, South Florida, and Colorado State. 

 The Ramblers enter the contest averaging just 72.2 points per game. The Commodores defense allows just 70.0 points per game, meaning this game will likely be a lower scoring affair.  

Conversely, the Commodores average 79.4 ppg while the Chicago defense allows 62.8 ppg, again indicating that this will likely be a low scoring game.  

Loyola-Chicago is led in scoring by their 6'9" 255-pound junior center, Cameron Krutwig. The Algonquin, Ill. native is averaging 16.5 ppg with 7.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 62.9% from the field.  

Those numbers lead the team in each category. 

The Commodores struggled against a large inside presence in the last outing, a 61-56 loss to Liberty. Krutwig appears to be the same type of physical presence that Myo Baxter-Bell presented for Liberty. 

Guards Tate Hall (14.4) and Lucas Williamson (11.4) are the only other Rambler players averaging double figures. Fellow guard Keith Clemmons is just shy of double figures, averaging 9.4 ppg.  

The Commodores will have to find a way to try to stop Krutiwg inside while getting more scoring from their perimeter game. Aaron Nesmith is, of course, the leading scorer, but will need help from Saben Lee, Scottie Pippen Jr., and Maxwell Evans if Vanderbilt is to notch their first-ever win over the Ramblers.   

The game will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT, with the game being aired on the CBS Sports Network. Commodore fans can also tune in to the game on the Vanderbilt IMG Radio Network with Joe Fisher and Tim Thompson on WLAC 1510 AM and 98.3 FM, and online on VUCommodores.com and the VUCommodores app.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Baseball Leads Nation With Four Preseason All-Americans

Greg Arias

Collegiate Baseball names four Commodores preseason All-Americans ahead of the 2020 baseball season.

De'Ricky Wright Flips Commitment To Vanderbilt

Greg Arias

The four-star athlete was formerly committed to Alabama then Ole Miss before deciding on Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt Basketball Quick Hitters: Loyola-Chicago

Greg Arias

Here are some quick facts before today's Vanderbilt men's basketball game against the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers in Phoneix, as the two teams meet in the 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Early Signing Day Recruit Tracker: Vanderbilt Football 2020

Greg Arias

It's here, the early signing period of college football where recruits have a three-day window in which to sign their National Letters of Intent with the college of their choice and end their recruitment.

Stackhouse Knows Commodores Need More Physical Presence Inside

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt men's basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse spoke about the Commodores lack of strong physical presence inside following the team's loss to Liberty Satruday night.

Seals Ranked Tenth Best Among Incoming SEC Freshman Quarterbacks

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt football commit lands in the top ten at his position in early rankings for potential incoming freshmen.

Former Vanderbilt Star Named To SEC Football All-Decade Team

Greg Arias

Jordan Matthews set records for the Vanderbilt Commodores and has been named to the SEC All-Decade Team by SDS.

Tim Corbin, Vanderbilt Baseball Reloading With 2020 Class

Greg Arias

Tim Corbin has turned the Vanderbilt baseball program into a machine. That machine is currently reloading with top talent in its 2020 recruiting class.

Recruiting Season Is Here For Vanderbilt Football

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason and his staff are on the road recruiting as the early signing period of college football begins this week. Who, and how many of the current list of commitments will sign with the Commodores this week is unknown.

Defending National Champs Preseason Number Two

Greg Arias

The defending national champions Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team has been ranked second, behind only Louisville as the teams prepare for the start of the 2020 baseball season.