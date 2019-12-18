Vanderbilt Men Looking For First-Ever Win Against Loyola-Chicago

The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team heads out west to take on the Loyola (Chicago) Ramblers Wednesday in the 2019 Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Surprisingly enough, these schools have met three times on the hardwood and the Commodores are winless against the Ramblers, having lost all three matchups.

This version of the Ramblers enters today's matchup against Vanderbilt with a 7-4 record with wins over UC-Davis, Saint Josephs, IUPUI, Old Dominion, Ball State, Quincy and Norfolk State. Their losses can at the hands of Furman, Coppin State, South Florida, and Colorado State.

The Ramblers enter the contest averaging just 72.2 points per game. The Commodores defense allows just 70.0 points per game, meaning this game will likely be a lower scoring affair.

Conversely, the Commodores average 79.4 ppg while the Chicago defense allows 62.8 ppg, again indicating that this will likely be a low scoring game.

Loyola-Chicago is led in scoring by their 6'9" 255-pound junior center, Cameron Krutwig. The Algonquin, Ill. native is averaging 16.5 ppg with 7.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 62.9% from the field.

Those numbers lead the team in each category.

The Commodores struggled against a large inside presence in the last outing, a 61-56 loss to Liberty. Krutwig appears to be the same type of physical presence that Myo Baxter-Bell presented for Liberty.

Guards Tate Hall (14.4) and Lucas Williamson (11.4) are the only other Rambler players averaging double figures. Fellow guard Keith Clemmons is just shy of double figures, averaging 9.4 ppg.

The Commodores will have to find a way to try to stop Krutiwg inside while getting more scoring from their perimeter game. Aaron Nesmith is, of course, the leading scorer, but will need help from Saben Lee, Scottie Pippen Jr., and Maxwell Evans if Vanderbilt is to notch their first-ever win over the Ramblers.

The game will begin at 5:30 p.m. CT, with the game being aired on the CBS Sports Network. Commodore fans can also tune in to the game on the Vanderbilt IMG Radio Network with Joe Fisher and Tim Thompson on WLAC 1510 AM and 98.3 FM, and online on VUCommodores.com and the VUCommodores app.