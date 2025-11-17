Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Basketball Receives Ranking in Top 25

Vanderbilt basketball is ranked for the second time under Mark Byington.

Joey Dwyer

Nov 15, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington watches his team against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington watches his team against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Vanderbilt basketball is ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll, per a Monday release. 

The Commodores are 4-0 after defeating Eastern Kentucky and Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday. They received 37 votes in the poll last week, but are ranked for the first time this week. 

“We have a chance to have a good team,” Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington said after the Commodores’ season-opening win over Lipscomb. “When you’re a coach you want hope for the season, you want optimism for the season. Some people lie about it, but I can say the truth and say I’m excited about this group. We’ll get better and better.” 

Vanderbilt has broken the 100-point mark in three of its four games and has a power-five win over UCF on its resume.

Published |Modified
Joey Dwyer
JOEY DWYER

Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals. He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Southeastern 16 and Mainstreet Nashville.

Home/Basketball