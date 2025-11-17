Vanderbilt Basketball Receives Ranking in Top 25
Vanderbilt basketball is ranked for the second time under Mark Byington.
Vanderbilt basketball is ranked No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll, per a Monday release.
The Commodores are 4-0 after defeating Eastern Kentucky and Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday. They received 37 votes in the poll last week, but are ranked for the first time this week.
“We have a chance to have a good team,” Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington said after the Commodores’ season-opening win over Lipscomb. “When you’re a coach you want hope for the season, you want optimism for the season. Some people lie about it, but I can say the truth and say I’m excited about this group. We’ll get better and better.”
Vanderbilt has broken the 100-point mark in three of its four games and has a power-five win over UCF on its resume.
