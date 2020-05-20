Vanderbilt Interested In Potential Utah Transfer Both Gach

CommodoreCountry
Greg Arias

One roster spot remains available on the Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball roster for the 2020-21 season, and head coach Jerry Stackhouse is hopeful to fill it, perhaps with a player currently in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Both Gach, a 6'6" wing player, currently part of the University of Utah program, has placed his name into the transfer portal, where, according to David Sisk of Rivals.com, who first reported the move.

Per Sisk's Twitter posting, Vanderbilt has spoken with Gach about potentially joining the Commodores program. 

Gach, who will be a junior, entered the NBA Draft, but removed his name and has decided to transfer from the Pac-12 program.

Gach, a former four-star prospect, was ranked the No.149 overall player in his senior class of 2017. As a sophomore last season for the Utes, he averaged 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists per contest.

There have been no reports stating a reason for his desire to transfer, but he has drawn considerable interest since news of his name entering the transfer portal surfaced.

According to reports, multiple schools, including Arkansas and Auburn from the SEC along with Minnesota, Maryland, Illinois, Georgetown, Oregon, Gonzaga, USC, and Texas Tech have also shown interest in Gach.

As a transfer, Gach would be forced to sit out the coming season unless granted a transfer waiver by the NCAA, which could be possible, but unlikely unless the Austin, Mn. native by way of Senegal could satisfy the NCAA as to his reason for transferring.

