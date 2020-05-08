Vanderbilt Recruit Makes Decision, Dylan Cardwell Headed To Auburn

Most people thought it was a long shot, but Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse and his staff gave it a go and ultimately came up short in their pursuit of 6'10: McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) center Dylan Cardwell.

According to 247 Sports, Cardwell was considering the Commodores late in the process before ultimately casting his lot with fellow SEC member Auburn on Thursday afternoon.

SI All-American's Jason Jordan has followed Cardwell's recruitment and posted a blog from the newest Tiger on his Sports Illustrated site.

"What’s up world, it’s Dylan Cardwell, just a hometown kid from Augusta, Georgia, and I am happy to announce that I am officially committed to the Auburn!" "I’m very relieved to have this decision done," wrote Cardwell."It’s a huge burden off of my shoulders and my mom’s shoulders as well. She’s been through all of this with me."

Adding a player of Cardwell's size to the roster would have been welcomed, the Commodores are considered the front runner to sign Arizona State power forward Romello White. He is currently in the transfer portal, though no decision has been announced at this time.

As the roster currently stands, the Commodores will have Clevon Brown returning along with Ejike Obinna and incoming freshman Akeem Odusipe, a 6'9 215 signee from Knoxville who was not offered by his hometown Volunteers.

The Commodores struggled last season in part because of the lack of an inside presence, so Brown's return along with Obinna's improvement last season, and the addition of Odsipe should improve that aspect of the roster.

Stackhouse still has one remaining scholarship that could allow for the addition fo White should he choose Vanderbilt, or there could be an as of yet unknown player who could fill the final spot. Still, with the depth on the perimeter, it seems logical to assume that whoever fills the final spot would be someone who would fill a role inside for the coming season.

