Vanderbilt WBB Beats Auburn, Continues Undefeated Start: The Anchor

It was another day and another win for Vanderbilt women’s basketball Thursday night as it defended home court and took down Auburn 81-53 to continue its undefeated start to the season.

Vanderbilt got off to a good start against the Tigers, going up by 11 points by the end of the first quarter. However, the Commodores did get punched back in the final 10 minutes of the first half as Auburn held Vanderbilt to just 10 points in the second quarter and cut Vanderbilt’s lead to just four points going into halftime.

But Vanderbilt responded just like it has all season. Vanderbilt came out of the locker room hot, pushing its lead from four points to 19 points by the end of the third quarter, going on a 12-2 run to begin the quarter. After that it was all Vanderbilt as the Commodores continued to extend their lead in the final frame and get the 28-point victory.

Star Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes led the way again as she finished with 20 points on 8-for-21 shooting. Blakes also assisted on five baskets and grabbed four rebounds. Vanderbilt’s Sacha Washington also had herself a day as well, recording a double-double off 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting and getting 12 rebounds.

Aubrey Galvan also earned herself a double-double. Galvan finished with 15 points on 60 percent shooting and totaled 10 assists in the game.

With the win, Vanderbilt moves to 20-0 on the season, shattering a program record for the best start to a season. The Commodores face its biggest test of the season this weekend, however. Vanderbilt visits No. 2 South Carolina in a matchup of two SEC heavyweights. Tipoff for Vanderbilt and South Carolina is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT Sunday on ESPN.

Did You Notice?

VandyFest has been canceled this year due to forecasted inclement weather in the Nashville area. The event would have been hosted by the Vanderbilt baseball team and given fans a chance to meet and interact with some of the players.

Additionally, Vanderbilt’s bowling event at the Prairie View A&M Invitational has been canceled due to the forecasted weather this weekend as well. The event would have taken place in Arlington, Texas but that will not occur anymore because of the projected winter storm that is expected to hit across the south and southeast United States this weekend, which includes cities such as Arlington and Nashville.

The weather is expected to hit the Nashville area sometime early Saturday and go through Sunday evening. Schools such as Vanderbilt have taken precautions with canceling events due to what could happen.

Commodores Quote of The Day

"Best player we have had since I've been here.” Baby Ray on Tom Moore

